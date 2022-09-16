‘Pearl’ Movie Rating: Is it Safe to Watch with Kids?

Watch out if you are planning on bringing the family to see Pearl, an R-rated horror film. Although some people may enjoy watching it, others may be scared or triggered by it. Before watching this movie, check to see its rating and do your research on the film so that you know what you’re getting into.

After the release of X, Mia Goth returns as Pearl in a prequel. The movie is set back-to-back with West’s previous film and gives us an insight into Pearl and what drove her crazy.

They’re building a sequel for X, called MaXXXine. Pearl is an excellent prequel to the series, and it doesn’t look like we’re stopping at one. We’ll update our readers as soon as we learn more about this. In the meantime, let’s learn more about Pearl’s rating.

Why is the movie Pearl rated R?

If you watched X and enjoyed it, expect more of the same in the prequel. If you didn’t enjoy this film, then the prequel may not be up your alley, from what’s been seen in some teasers.

The movie is rated for strong violence, graphic nudity, gore, and sexual content. Children, look away! Parents, get a babysitter for this one. Teens, ask your parents for permission…and the answer is no.

