Partner Track Soundtrack: All Featured Songs

Partner Track is finally streaming on Netflix and we are loving the soundtracks used in the series. There are tons of music featured in the series, most of it from lesser-known artists but some from popular musicians.

Partner Track soundtrack: All songs featured in the episode are given below:

Partner Track episode 1 songs

“Again” by CATT

“All the Troubled Hearts” by Hiatus Feat. Daudi Matsiko

“Eye of the Storm” by Millie Turner

“Red Lips” by Cassandra Jenkins

“Give It to Me” by Animal Island

“Lucky Me” by The Knocks Feat. Great Good Fine Ok

“Who’s Your Love” by Orang Utan

“Your Lover” by Peter Dallas Feat. Aviemore

“Still Young” by Odyssette Feat. Rén with the Mane

Partner Track episode 2 songs

“Someone To Stay” by Vancouver Sleep Clinic

“Good Good Day” by Anna Graceman and Ryan Corn

“Nobody but You” by FROIDZ

Partner Track episode 3 songs

“Alone” by Avi Michael

“Warning Call” by CHVRCHES

“Good Vibe” by HIGHTOPS

“Do What I Do” by Lady Bri

Partner Track episode 4 songs

“Yeah We Do It Like” by Jonathan Murrill, Lee Richardson, Tom Ford & James Cocozza

“Collapse” by Vancouver Sleep Clinic

“Do It” by Baila Curry

“So Sorry” by Olivier Babeau

Partner Track episode 5 songs

“Real Thing” by La Felix feat. Becca Krueger

“Around Here” by Matt Holubowski

“Wrong Timing” by Black Lilys

“Get Down” by Pillowfight

“(breathe) Underwater” by Millie Turner

Partner Track episode 6 songs

“Give It All Up” by Rén With The Mane

“Jump” by Astrid S

“Make It Better” by Francesca Blanchard

Partner Track episode 7 songs

“Nighttime Hunger” by Overcoats

“All Up to You” by Shay Lia

“Waiting for You” by Karl Karlsson and Krissie Karlsson

Partner Track episode 8 songs

“Ride This Train” by Millie Turner

“Old Feeling, Old Foe” by Kacey Johansing

“Hush” by The Marías

“Ride or Die” by Milk & Bone and Alex Lustig

“Magazines” by Reyna

“Good Luck Kid” by Scott Ballew

Partner Track episode 9 songs

“For Someone” by Flora Cash

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Gaby Moreno

“O Christmas Tree” by The Sugar Sisters

“Young at Heart” by Cavendish Music

“Red Lips” by Cassandra Jenkins

“Deck the Halls” by Steve Sidwell

Partner Track episode 10 songs

“Jingle Bells” by The Sugar Sisters

“Good Things” by Maple Glider

“6’s to 9’s” by Big Wilds feat. Rationale

“One More Time” by James Gruntz

“Mosaic” by Tiflis Transit

“Life As It Comes” by Geoffroy