Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Hey Folks, Welcome to your early look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2023. Here’s an ongoing preview of what new series and Netflix Original movies will hit the service throughout March 2023.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March 2023

Sky High: The Series

Netflix Release Date: March 10th (subject to change)

Language: Spanish

Official Synopsis: “To remain independent of her father, who’s a stolen-goods trafficker, a newly widowed single mom joins her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves.”

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Netflix Release Date: March 31st

Language: Japanese

Official Synopsis: “In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the “Wizard King,” to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends.”

Trailer:

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March 2023

Shadow & Bone (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: March

Luther (2023)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Wellmania (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: March 31st (subject to change)

Other March 2023 Netflix Releases

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)

