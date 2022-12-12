6 Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows to Watch Before the End of 2022

Hey Folks, this year has been a great one for Netflix releases, as we finally saw the return of Stranger Things and other highly-anticipated titles such as Ozark, The Umbrella Academy, Virgin River, and more. Below we have provided 6 Binge-Worthy Netflix shows.

You

This addicting series has Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer who becomes obsessed with women he sees from afar and has to fight his inner demons. He travels to different locations and forms new relationships throughout the seasons.

You will return for season 4 in 2023. So now is the perfect time to binge the series before the new season arrives. Season 4 will be split into two parts, with part 1 dropping on February 9th and the second on March 9th.

Wednesday

Wednesday arrived on Netflix in November 2022 and has been a hit since then. This show stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character of the Addams Family as she gets admitted to a new school called Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday contains eight episodes only. So it’s an easy weekend binge if you have the time.

Shadow and Bone

This series is based on the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo. The first season is about the protagonist Alina Starkov as she learns she has special powers that might save the world. The second season will arrive on March 16th, 2023.

Outer Banks

This teen drama shows a group of friends living by the ocean in the OBX. In the first season, John B discovers clues that could direct him to his father and a buried treasure.

Outer Banks season 3 will be released in 2023, but we don’t have a date yet.

The Witcher

This series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. There’s been some gossip regarding this series this year – because it was announced that Liam Hemsworth would replace Cavill in season 4. However, The Witcher season 3 is coming up in 2023.

The prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin will be out on December 25th.

1899

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar create this mystery period series. For those who like twisty stories that are hard to predict,1899 is definitely worth the binge.

