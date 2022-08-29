Netflix New Movies and Series Releases This Week [August 29]

The end of August is already here, and today in this blog, we will give you the list of New Netflix movies and series coming this week.

New movies or series on Netflix this week: August 28 to September 3

August 29

Mighty Express season 7

Under Her Control

August 30

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Image Credit: Netflix



I AM A KILLER season 3

August 31

Family Secrets

Club América vs Club América

I Came By

September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime season 1

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fast & Feel Love

Image Credit: Netflix



Fenced In

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN episodes 13-24

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Resident Evil

Rock of Ages

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow

Snow White & The Huntsman

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Story Time Book: Read-Along

This Is 40

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

September 2

Buy My House

Dated & Related

The Festival of Troubadours

You’re Nothing Special

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Image Credit: Netflix



Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

Fakes

Ivy + Bean

September 3

Little Women (Korean series)