Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Netflix New Movies and Series Releases This Week [August 29]

Published

Netflix, Netflix , Netflix new series, Netflix New movies
Image Credit: Vantage_DS/Shutterstock

The end of August is already here, and today in this blog, we will give you the list of New Netflix movies and series coming this week.

New movies or series on Netflix this week: August 28 to September 3

August 29

Mighty Express season 7
Under Her Control

August 30

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Image Credit: Netflix


I AM A KILLER season 3

August 31

Family Secrets
Club América vs Club América
I Came By

September 1

A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime season 1
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Fast & Feel Love

Image Credit: Netflix


Fenced In
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN episodes 13-24
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Just Friends
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Little Nicky
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Resident Evil
Rock of Ages
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow
Snow White & The Huntsman
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Story Time Book: Read-Along
This Is 40Snow White & The Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along
This Is 40
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2
Save the Last Dance
Scarface

September 2

Buy My House
Dated & Related
The Festival of Troubadours
You’re Nothing Special
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot
Image Credit: Netflix


Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2
Fakes
Ivy + Bean

September 3

Little Women (Korean series)

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Netflix new series Netflix new series

Entertainment

Netflix’s Blockbuster comedy series gets a November 2022 release date

Netflix’s upcoming work comedy series, starring Melissa Fumero from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Randall Park from Fresh Off The Boat, will arrive on Netflix in...

33 seconds ago
The Marked Heart season 2, The Marked Heart season 2 release update The Marked Heart season 2, The Marked Heart season 2 release update

Entertainment

‘The Marked Heart’ Season 2 Update [August 2022]

A few days after the release of the first season in April, Deadline reported that The Marked Heart had been renewed for a second...

3 mins ago
Everything I Know About Love Everything I Know About Love

Entertainment

Is ‘Everything I Know About Love’ on Netflix?

Everything I Know About Love is finally streaming in the United States, a romance series. While most people have already started their binge sessions,...

5 mins ago
Delhi Crime season 3, Delhi Crime Delhi Crime season 3, Delhi Crime

Entertainment

‘Dehli Crime’ Season 3: Expected Release Date and Everything Else We Know

After a three-year-long time, Netflix released Delhi Crime’s second season on August 26, but many are already demanding news on whether there will be...

5 mins ago
Riley Dandy, Riley Dandy instagram, Riley Dandy bio Riley Dandy, Riley Dandy instagram, Riley Dandy bio

Entertainment

Riley Dandy: Age, Bio, Instagram, Height, Roles, and Everything Else We Know

That’s Amor is the latest romantic comedy to land on Netflix’s library, and Riley Dandy starred in that romantic comedy. If you want to...

6 mins ago
UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul, UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul release update, UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul cast UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul, UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul release update, UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul cast

Entertainment

‘UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul’ Netflix Release Times [Worldwide]

UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul is the newest upcoming Netflix documentary, and it is set to be released on the Streaming platform on August 30....

7 mins ago
Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update

Entertainment

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Netflix Release Update [September 2022]

Bridgerton season 3 won’t be coming to Netflix this September. Since the announcement that the series would be renewed, fans around the globe have...

7 mins ago
Partner Track, Partner Track season 2 Partner Track, Partner Track season 2

Entertainment

Partner Track Season 2 Release Update

Partner Track is currently streaming on Netflix, and it will surely make the viewers obsessed once they start to watch it. Partner track is...

2 days ago
Euphoria, Euphoria, Euphoria cast Euphoria, Euphoria, Euphoria cast

Entertainment

Euphoria: Why Is Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira will not be coming back for the third season of the HBO Max original series, Euphoria. Those familiar with the behind-the-scenes drama...

2 days ago
Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot

Entertainment

What Sets Julie Plec’s New Vampire Series Apart?

Peacock’s latest original series- Vampire Academy, is an adaptation of the book series written by Richelle Mead. The famous vampire writing veterans Julie Plec...

2 days ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track: Is Parsons Valentine and Hunt A Real Law Firm

If you love to watch legal dramas like The Lincoln Lawyer, then Partner Track should be a must-watch. Partner track is the new series...

2 days ago
Elvis HBO Max, Elvis, Elvis release date Elvis HBO Max, Elvis, Elvis release date

Entertainment

Elvis: When Elvis Is Coming To HBO Max

The long-awaited release of Elvis finally occurred when Warner Bros. Pictures’ biopic debuted theatrically on June 24th. The fans who do not want it...

2 days ago