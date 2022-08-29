Netflix New Movies and Series Releases This Week [August 29]

The end of August is already here, and today in this blog, we will give you the list of New Netflix movies and series coming this week.
New movies or series on Netflix this week: August 28 to September 3
August 29
Mighty Express season 7
Under Her Control
August 30
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
I AM A KILLER season 3
August 31
Family Secrets
Club América vs Club América
I Came By
September 1
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime season 1
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Fast & Feel Love
Fenced In
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN episodes 13-24
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Just Friends
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Little Nicky
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Resident Evil
Rock of Ages
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow
Snow White & The Huntsman
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Story Time Book: Read-Along
This Is 40
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
September 2
Buy My House
Dated & Related
The Festival of Troubadours
You’re Nothing Special
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2
Fakes
Ivy + Bean
September 3
Little Women (Korean series)