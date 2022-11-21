Netflix has a Yule Log Option so You Can Unwrap Your Presents with a Crackling Fireplace This Christmas

Netflix has created virtual Yule Logs and fireplaces to provide viewers with the audio and visual experience of a toasty fire from the comfort of their living room.

There are many options on Netflix for those who want to have a crackling fireplace audio in the background while reading a book or wrapping presents, or many other audio options.

Does Netflix have a Yule Log?

Netflix has several “yule log” options. Subscribers can choose from a birchwood fire, a wood-burning fireplace with Christmas songs playing in the background, an old-fashioned fireplace sans music, or even a fireplace from The Witcher universe!

Most of the fireplace options belong to the Fireplace for Your Home collection, and they include the following options:

– Crackling Yule Log Fireplace set to holiday favorites like “Joy to the World” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

– Crackling Fireplace is an old-fashioned wood-burning fireplace with no music added beyond the soothing sounds of a real crackling fire.

– Crackling Fireplace with Music – Instead of holiday tunes, this one features a “tasteful accompaniment of music” to set the mood.

– Fireplace for Your Home: Birchwood Edition

– The Witcher: Fireplace keeps Witchers warm in the Great Hall of Kaer Morhen.

The most satisfactory part of the Fireplace for Your Home collection is that Netflix offers them in 4K UHD so viewers can enjoy crystal-clear, high-definition warmth this holiday season.

