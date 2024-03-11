Taylor Swift has struck a deal with the Singapore government to tour in favor of its neighboring cities.

The Era’s tour has been going on since March 17, 2023. The tour has been ongoing ever since; Swift is currently in Singapore till March 9.

The tour has become the highest-grossing tour of all time with a film on streaming services for many other swifties to watch in preparation for the concert itself.

Since the concert started, the tour has gotten 4.35 million tickets sold and about $200 million sold in merchandise.

Taylor Swift has traveled North and South America as well as Australia reaching millions of people with her music.

Swift’s appearance in Australia brought a $145 million uplift to consumer spending. More than 570,000 tickets were sold across seven nights in both Sydney and Melbourne.

She started touring in Singapore on March 2nd. Swift will be performing at the country’s National Stadium in Kallang.

Singapore’s Deal with Swift

Due to the deal she struck with Singapore, Swift will not be touring in Thailand or Indonesia. With the deal, Swift is getting paid $3 million per show. This deal left Singapore’s surrounding countries highly unhappy about this.

The Era’s Tour will give a financial boost to Singapore which will lead the country to be optimistic that it will help with tourism.

Singapore’s Culture Minister Edwin Tong has insisted that the amount they paid is not anywhere as high as speculated.

“As a Singaporean, I hope that this will spark a conversation about how we can make live music and performances more accessible and inclusive for everyone in the region. After all, the power of music lies in its ability to bring people together, regardless of where they come from,” Benedict Ang, Senior Fitness Coach at Total Shape and CEO of B.A. Saiyan Transformations said.

This will cause many other Swifties in the surrounding countries to take a train to get to the Era’s Tour concert if they happen to be diehard fans. There is a predicted 70% that Singapore’s concert-goers will be from out-of-town.

This deal will give Singapore more money due to the amount of fans Swift has.

Financial Gain from Era’s tour

With Taylor visiting these cities, the country could get a huge financial gain to the country which could have many benefits for their people.

“Now, while this deal might be beneficial for Singapore in many ways, it’s crucial to consider its broader impact on the region and the message it sends about access to cultural events,” Benedict Ang, Senior Fitness Coach at Total Shape and CEO of B.A. Saiyan Transformations said.

The Thailand Prime Minister was not happy when he heard about this deal. He even went on to say that he would have paid Swift more than 3 million dollars to get her to perform.

“It just goes to show, whether you’re dealing with music, entertainment, or anything else, clear communication and everyone being on the same page are absolute must-haves,” Benedict Ang, Senior Fitness Coach at Total Shape and CEO of B.A. Saiyan Transformations said.