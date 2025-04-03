The Top 5 Names for the Future of Music, SXSW Style

The South by Southwest (SXSW) is a multi-day convention of conferences and festivals centered on film and music. The SXSW is an event that many of us look forward to each year. Whether you’re a film connoisseur, a music lover, or just hearing about SXSW, the convention is bound to have something that will pique your interest. This year’s SXSW introduced audiences to an incredible lineup of rising artists, organized by Rolling Stone’s Future of Music.

Future of Music is a three-day event focused on promoting international, rising artists. At the event, these hand-picked artists have the chance to showcase their music, giving audiences a taste of their unique styles.

Rolling Stone Presents ✨The Future 25 ✨



These artists have us most excited now and even more excited about what's to come.



LIST: https://t.co/QzuJha7BgP pic.twitter.com/LuODhh8OeW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 19, 2025

While there were certainly many incredible artists who performed, a special group of five have positioned themselves on everyone’s radar.

Ranging from Pop to Alternative, these five artists stick out as true competitors for the title of new-and-upcoming in the future of music. Let’s see who they are, and what they have to offer us listeners!

Benson Boone’s Flipping Performance of “Beautiful Things”

Is male Pop officially back? Well, Benson Boone sure makes it seems so!

This Pop and Rock artist has brought life back into what was almost a dying genre for men

Many may recognize him from his Grammy performance earlier this year, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. But if you haven’t heard of Benson Boone, his song “Beautiful Things” is all you need to hear.

Boone’s energy is remarkable, with a stage presence stronger than many other artists. He is dedicated to giving his audience a performance, belting his songs’ lyrics, and even backflipping off of pianos.

His aerial performances, highlighted by his powerful rock ballads and eccentric pop-influenced fashion, has shown Boone is not just a one-trick pony. Boone’s performance in Future of Music proved his vocal prowess and dedication to music.

He’s been on a roll, literally! His debut album, released in 2024, is titled Fireworks & Rollerblades, and has had hundreds of thousands of listens. His lyricism is some of the best, with songs like “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars” becoming highly popular.

Now, fans eagerly await his sophmore album, set to drop later this year.

Boone is here to stay, showing us a future of Pop music filled with sparkles and belting vocals from both artist and audience.

The Rise of NSQK from ATP

The Latin artist NSQK has been on the rise since the release of his album ATP last year. If you love House, Pop, or Rap, NSQK is the perfect blend for you.

NSQK (pronounced as “nesquik”) is from Monterrey, Mexico. He is known for using urban Latin artists as influences for his songs. The release of ATP, fulled as Aún Te Pienso and translated as “I Still Think of You,” allowed NSQK to start his first international tour.

The tour has brought in streams of listeners, and, if you hadn’t heard of him before, I suggest you listen to ATP to catch up with the rest of us Latin listeners.

Songs such as “BOBOMENSOTONTO,” featuring Easykid, and “Tarde o temprano” highlight NSQK’s diverse vocal and stylistic range. From singing and rapping, NSQK is a powerful performer on-stage. In videos showcasing his recent tour, you can see him adding sound in his transitions.

Performing on the third day of the Future of Music, NSQK showed-off his skills and musical arsenal. Even his accompanying on-stage visuals set-off his development into a competitive new name.

Although NSQK has kept quiet about future projects, his new fans are waiting to tune into what he will conjure-up after his success with ATP.

Samara Cyn Take Fans on a Drive

A drive home has never been easier than with the artist Samara Cyn, who’s bringing Hip-Hop back to some real southern rap.

Since her EP, The Drive Home, released last year, fans have resonated with her story, and cemented her in the Hip-Hop genre. Cyn’s journey only started back in 2019, when writing was only her hobby. In the sea of female rappers, Cyn is situating herself with other new names, like Doechii.

Her music, with fusions of Neo-Soul elements, provides Hip-Hop with songs that vibe like late-night drives. Songs such as “imightdie” or “Rolling Stone” showcase the versatility of her rapping— ranging from hard to soft and groovy.

Cyn’s most popular song, “Sinner,” comes from her EP, which Cyn performed on the last day of Future of Music.

SXSW is not the last we’ll see of Cyn. Later this spring, she will be joining artist Smino to perform tracks from her EP. Fans can now support Cyn further by buying from her brand, called The Third Eye, as they await new music.

The future of female Hip-Hop artists has a new member, and Cyn is already well on her way to standing out among them.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: The Latin Duo Audiences Needed

The Duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso have taken the hearts of many fans with their comedy and unique fashion. Their wild energy is translated into their music, as they are constantly fusing elements of all genres in their songs.

The Latin duo has been on a rise ever since their Tiny Desk Concert during Hispanic Heritage Month, of which NPR featured many Latin artists for Latin Music Month.

Among the “El Tiny” Desks, many were shocked, yet intrigued, by these two young artists. Their Tiny Desk Concert now has over 29 million views, and the duo has since released an EP. The unique EP includes live versions of the songs they have performed so far.

Their wacky and wild energy transformd the stage of Future of Music, the audience screaming to songs “Dumbai” and “Baby Gangsta” from duo’s popular album Baño María.

It’s insane to think that all it took was one song to shoot the duo up to the ranks of mainstream, however, “El Único” did just that. In concert videos, the audience often takes over the song (leaving the duo to take a backseat).

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso represent the future of Latin music, showing us the unique ways Urban combines with Jazz, and everything in-between.

Prince of Afrobeats Rema Closes out the Showcase

Leading the charge in introducing the West to African music, Rema closed out the Future of Music with a performance that many will not forget.

Since the release of his song “Calm Down,” back in 2022, global audiences haven’t been able to relax. Rema has shown that he is here to stay, planning to make waves with his music.

In an interview for Rolling Stone’s Future of Music, Rema touched on going to other countries.

“The best place my music has taken me would be Asia. Seeing people far out in the world vibing to African music word-for-word from India, Tokyo, Singapore, amazing. It’s just beautiful,” Rema explained.

His music and discography provide a refreshing listen-through. Rema uses his culture to his advantage, breaking the mold that everyone wanted him to stay, especially when “Calm Down” ft. Selena Gomez released.

At the Future of Music, Rema’s set started with a new single: “Baby (Is it a Crime).” Along with the single, he performed songs from his sophomore album, Heis, and, of course, “Calm Down.” Rema made his last day performance special for anyone who went.

Though there were many singers who presented themselves at the four-day Future of Music event, these five are on the rise, notable for their incredible hits and performances. Only time will tell when the “Big Names” in music come, but it is clear that 2025 will feature international music stars.

Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase was just the beginning. Hopefully, we will see these artists on tour in the near future.