Reneé Rapp’s Bite Me: An Album That Bares Both Teeth and Heart

Broadway star and singer Reneé Rapp is back with her sophomore album Bite Me. Could this be the record that pushes her into main pop girl status?

Reneé Rapp is an American singer-songwriter and actress, most notable for her roles as Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical (2019-2020) and Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-2024). Alongside her acting career, she has recently risen to prominence in the music industry.

Rapp has worked hard to carve out a space for herself in the pop girl scene during the past few years. Following her departure from her Broadway stint as Regina George in Mean Girls, she has focused on building her music career. Moving from Broadway to the studio can be a tough feat, as evidenced by the initially slow pace of her success.

Reneé Rapp performing ‘Leave Me Alone’ live at the 2025 American Music Awards. (Image: YouTube/Reneé Rapp)

Her first album Snow Angel (2023) was met with critical acclaim, but failed to reach the mainstream. Whilst she has a strong fanbase of musical theatre fans and sapphic women, Rapp does not have the universal renown that her fellow rising popstars — such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter — have been able to cultivate. With her undeniable talent and infectious charisma, it’s hard to understand why she hasn’t blown up in the same way.

However, her second project —Bite Me — has been a hot topic on social media this past week. With its powerful vocal performances, strong & catchy promotional singles, and honest lyrics, this could be the album that finally pushes her into pop stardom…

The Singles

Rapp kicked off the Bite Me era with the bold and rebellious single ‘Leave Me Alone’. With playful, sharp lyricism and energetic production, ‘Leave Me Alone’ marked a complete departure from the subdued balladry of Snow Angel. The song itself is all about having fun in the face of criticism and social pressures; sometimes it’s okay to say ‘leave me alone, b*tch’ to people who try to drag you down!

This was followed by the provocative and punchy song ‘Mad’. This single has a nostalgic, rock-like atmosphere, evoking the sound of popular 2000s artists such as P!NK. The third single ‘Why Is She Still Here?’ is an R&B infused ballad, reminiscent of Snow Angel’s beloved closing track ‘Tummy Hurts’.

Reneé Rapp in the ‘Leave Me Alone’ music video. (Image: YouTube/Reneé Rapp)

All of these songs signalled that Rapp was taking an exciting new direction in her artistry, whilst also staying true to what her fans love about her music. But did the finished product live up to the hype?

The Album’s Strengths

One aspect of Bite Me that really stood out to me was how honest and open her lyrics were. Rapp recently came out as a lesbian, and songs like the flirtatious ‘Kiss It Kiss It’ and the playful ‘Good Girl’ proudly explore her relationships with women.

‘Why Is She Still Here?’ is a poignantly honest song, with Rapp contemplating the lingering presence of her current partner’s ex. The more muted, slow tracks like ‘Sometimes’ and ‘I Can’t Have You Around Me Anymore’ showcase a raw and introspective underside to Rapp’s lively public persona.

Reneé Rapp & Alexandra Shipp in the ‘Mad’ music video. (Image: YouTube/Reneé Rapp)

The latter reflects on emotional infidelity and the temptation of pursuing a connection with someone else whilst in a relationship. This song struck me when considering the speculation surrounding her new relationship with Towa Bird. Rapp is clearly unafraid to lay her feelings bare. She leans into the controversy surrounding her love life and uses the album as a vehicle to convey her side of the narrative.

listening to sometimes and then kiss it kiss it pic.twitter.com/rs1HSRxbCy — jamie ♡︎ | BITE ME 🫦 (@itsjamielh) August 1, 2025

The versatility of Bite Me was also a welcome surprise. I initially went in expecting an album that sounded a lot of like ‘Leave Me Alone’ and ‘Mad’. However, Rapp stunned me with a wild array of genres. From the disco-infused ‘At Least I’m Hot’ to the forceful, Paramore-esque ‘You’d Like That Wouldn’t You’, there’s something for everyone on this album.

Critical Reception

Bite Me has had a mixed reception. While fans (including myself!) loved the record, some critics have valid issues with it. Cassidy Sollazzo suggested the album had minimal vision or direction, arguing that Rapp fails to showcase any strong sense of identity unlike her pop-star contemporaries.

YouTube critic and video essayist ‘The Swiftologist’, known for his blunt takes on pop culture, chipped in with his thoughts. In a recent Patreon upload, he argued that there is nothing distinctive enough about Rapp to make her stand out amongst the crowded pop girl scene. The Swiftologist also argued that Rapp’s love life is just not well publicised enough for her songs to create media buzz (unlike singers like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift).

Reneé Rapp in the ‘Why Is She Still Here?’ music video. (Image: YouTube/Reneé Rapp)

To an extent, I agree with these criticisms. Some of the album’s tracks arguably don’t have a particularly original sound. ‘At Least I’m Hot’, for example, echoes the funky, disco wave Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter have been riding the past few years. In terms of her love life, I think it’s best that her relationships remain fairly unpublicised, meaning only Rapp’s loyal fans are able to catch ‘easter eggs’ in her lyrics.

Rapp’s Public Life & Controversies

As mentioned, Rapp uses Bite Me as a way of exploring recent controversies she has been embroiled in. For example, ‘Leave Me Alone’ addresses her exit from the HBO show The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-2024). Though there is no evidence to imply drama behind the scenes, the lyrics ‘Took my sex life with me/Now that show ain’t f*cking’ tell a different story. After her departure, the show was rapidly cancelled. Rapp scathingly suggests her leaving prompted the show to flop, signalling something deeper behind her shock exit.

Rapp has also been under fire for the sketchy beginnings of her relationship with Towa Bird. The pair met whilst touring together in 2023; there is speculation that Reneé cheated on her partner Alissa Carrington with Towa during this time. The song ‘You’d Like That Wouldn’t You’ claims ‘I swear I would never, ever, ever cheat… again.’ Fans have took this as confirmation of her infidelity towards Alissa, leading to mixed reactions. Some fans have applauded her raw honesty; others have questioned her morals.

Reneé Rapp in the ‘Leave Me Alone’ music video. (Image: YouTube/Reneé Rapp)

Overall, it’s clear that Reneé Rapp is unashamed to embrace controversy in an energetic and frank way. In fact, the authenticity of her lyrics and public image may be what sets her apart from other pop girls in 2025.

Concluding Thoughts

This album, at least for me, was a welcome redirection from Snow Angel. Every song was compelling lyrically, with great production to match.

This era has boosted her popularity and has showcased her versatile and jaw-dropping vocal talents. Bite Me proves she is unafraid to use scandal to excite and provoke her listeners, indicating a brave vulnerability that others may shy away from.

reneé’s monthly listeners have already doubled since the bite me era started pic.twitter.com/N1jPdW036V — Kayla (@Kayla_Rich22) July 28, 2025

In conclusion, this was a daring, playful, and ultimately fun project with a diverse track list and a great promotional rollout; I can’t wait to see what she does next! Whilst I can understand the criticisms surrounding it, I am hopeful that Bite Me cements Reneé as a universal popstar.

Standout tracks: ‘Kiss It Kiss It’, ‘Mad’, ‘Shy’, ‘You’d Like That Wouldn’t You’, ‘Leave Me Alone’