People Shocked to Find Out How Much Food & Drink at Coachella Costs

Festivals are not known for the cheapest rates for food & drink in the world. However, Coachella food & drink prices have sent shockwaves across social media.

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival seemed to be a never-ending highlight reel of great acts. From headliners like Lana Del Rey and a surprise appearance from Shakira, the festival delighted those in attendance.

The Coachella festival is also known for the magnetism it seems to have for attracting big celebrity names and huge musical acts in years prior, such as Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, and Paul McCartney.

However, there was one part of the festival that Coachella attendees were not so pleased about – food & drink prices. Despite Coachella being known for its high prices, this year’s prices seem to have entered new stratospheric heights.

What was the genesis of this shock?

TikToker Jackie Tanti used her page to cover this year’s Coachella food & drink prices so those who could not attend could see what they were missing.

In the 2023 edition of Coachella, Jackie also covered the prices – revealing that two coffees and two burritos set her back $64. 2024 seemed to have a similar hit to her bank account in-store.

Jackie would take to TikTok on April 13 to show her followers what food she had got this year. This year, two burritos, two half-full dips, and a cucumber water set Jackie back $64 again.

She ends her video saying: ‘Capitalism is crazy, and I am a part of the problem.’

Another user on X, Raph Pour-Hashemi, took to the platform to share the crazy Coachella food & drink prices.

A single Código 1530 Blanco Tequila would set a Coachella attendee back $17. A double came in at a whopping $28. Moreover, one Red Bull energy drink costs $6, and a Coca-Cola is $8.

If spirits or soft drinks aren’t to your taste, you can go upmarket and have a Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc. The problem is that it will set you back $17.

Another X user shared the cost of pizza at Coachella this year, with ‘a whole large pie’ costing a mammoth $65. If you want a nice beverage to accompany your pizza, you can buy a lemonade for $9.

Wonder why US salaries are skyrocketing? Look at these Coachella prices pic.twitter.com/VUjF8FyH71 — Raph Pour-Hashemi 📸 (@RaphPH) April 13, 2024

How did social media react to the skyrocketing Coachella food & drink prices?

Jackie’s TikTok garnered the ire of many who viewed it.

One user commented: ‘That’s insane,’ echoing the thoughts of many. Another TikTok user stated: ‘Capitalism really popped off today.’

Another TikToker even went as far as to, perhaps hyperbolically, say: ‘I’d rather starve than pay that much.’

Raph’s X post explained why the Coachella food & drink prices are so high.

One user wrote: ‘To be fair, the food and drink prices are sky-high everywhere in America atm [at the moment], and these prices will be without tax or tips, which will add 30%.’

Those eager to attend the Coachella festival in 2025 will be hoping for lower prices than the ones at this year’s festival edition.