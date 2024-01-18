Coachella Announce 2024 Lineup

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2024 lineup, revealing Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat as their headline acts. Other big names across the weekend include Blur, Ice Spice, Deftones, Sabrina Carpenter, and Grimes.

As per Coachella’s typical schedule, the festival will take place across two weekends in April. The first set of performances will happen between April 12th and 14th, and the second between 19th and 21st, both in Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Friday

Artists such as Ben Sterling, Miss Monique, and Skin On Skin kick off the Fridays (12th, 19th) at this year’s Coachella, with mid-bill acts including Black Country, New Road, The Japanese House, Skepta, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Higher on the bill, taking the stage before headliner Lana Del Rey, are a typically eclectic group of artists, from regional Mexican singer Peso Pluma and rapper Lil Uzi Vert to alt-metal band Deftones and South Korean boyband ATEEZ.

Lana Del Rey, Coachella headliner, performing onstage. Credit: Shutterstock/ Christian Bertrand

Saturday

Headlining on the Saturdays (13th, 20th) is the genre-defying, two-time Grammy award winner, Tyler, The Creator. His headline set comes after the surprise appearance he made at last year’s festival. Supporting him are Britpop quartet Blur, rapper Ice Spice, and French DJ Gesaffelstein, amongst others.

Priming the stage earlier in the day are artists such as RAYE (whose UK #1 hit, ‘Escapism.’, went viral on TikTok last year), British singer-songwriter Kenya Grace, and BROCKHAMPTON founder Kevin Abstract.

Tyler, The Creator’s shows are not to be missed. Credit: Shutterstock/ Ben Houdijk

Sunday

American rapper and singer Doja Cat, whose hits include ‘Woman’, ‘Say So’, and, more recently, ‘Paint The Town Red’, will be the final artist to take the stage on both weekends. Before she gets the chance to end Coachella 2024 with a bang, she’ll be supported by acts such as rapper Lil Yachty and R&B singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko.

Earlier in the day, the mix of artists includes rock band Taking Back Sunday, English indie duo Jockstrap, and Mexican group LATIN MAFIA.

Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt also made the bill, reuniting for their first performance in almost a decade, but the poster gives no indication of the date.

Coachella Drama

Every year, the Coachella festival gets people talking. Last year, Frank Ocean’s first set started an hour late and didn’t stand up to the crowd’s expectations. He subsequently pulled out of the second weekend, replaced by Blink-182. In 2022, Kanye West pulled out of the festival less than two weeks prior to his performance.

From surprise appearances to last-minute replacements, we would love to hear your predictions for Coachella 2024.