Paul McCartney Says He’s Creating The Beatles ‘Final’ Song with John Lennon Using A.I.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Paul McCartney, the legendary musician and former member of The Beatles, discussed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music production. McCartney revealed that AI technology has been employed to make his voice sound younger and to resurrect the voices of his late bandmates, John Lennon and George Harrison.

McCartney shared that a “new” Beatles song is set to be released this year, thanks to the application of AI. The track was based on a demo recorded by John Lennon, and with the help of AI, his voice was rendered pure and integrated into the final mix of the song.

Although McCartney admitted that he isn’t heavily involved with the internet, he acknowledged the use of AI to create the illusion of Lennon singing one of his songs, which he found somewhat unsettling. The challenges and implications of AI in music are something that McCartney and others are currently grappling with.

Specifically, AI was used to extract Lennon’s voice from a demo track for the Peter Jackson-directed docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back,” which delves into the making of The Beatles’ 1970 album “Let It Be.”

McCartney acknowledged that AI presents both positive and concerning aspects, and the exploration of its potential in music production is an ongoing endeavor. He expressed a sense of curiosity about where this technology will lead and how it will continue to shape the music industry. The intersection of AI and music remains a topic that artists and creators are actively navigating.