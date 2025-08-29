P1Harmony Is Taking Over Even Bigger Stages

South Korean boy group P1Harmony is embarking on their fourth tour, “P1ustage H: Most Wanted,” hitting Australia, Asia, North America, and Latin America after kicking off with back-to-back shows in their hometown of Seoul. This sextet has been rapidly gaining attention over the last year since their release of “Killin’ It” in February 2024. With a mix of dynamic and unique personalities, they’re sure to have a member for everyone.

As they approach their fifth anniversary, the group has a packed schedule. P1Harmony made their third appearance at KCON LA, marking two years in a row at the largest Korean entertainment festival outside of South Korea. Ahead of KCON LA, CJ ENM partnered with The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to bring four rising K-pop acts and Yim Siwan of hit Korean show Squid Game to the stage of the David Geffen Theater. P1Harmony performed as a representation of Korean culture and music for both fans and those in the west who may not be familiar with K-pop.

In an interview with Billboard at KCON LA, leader Keeho hinted at something new coming up in September. He described it as “fun and cool stuff,” unable to spoil too much. It has now been revealed to be their first English album EX which will be released on September 26. The group is still in the midst of promoting their eighth mini album DUH!, which came out in May 2025. The album features songs such as “Pretty Boy” and title-track “DUH!,” which will be the stars of the upcoming tour. These internationally rising K-pop stars have not only shown the world their versatility in style and lyricism, but also their ability to mold a unique image and show their abilities both as a group and on an individual level.

The members of P1Harmony

P1Harmony made their debut on October 28, 2020, under FNC Entertainment. The COVID-19 pandemic was a time when many K-pop groups disbanded due to financial troubles and a lack of promotions. For K-pop fans who discovered them in 2020, the group provided hope and uplifting music during a hard time.

Yoon Keeho

The group’s leader is none other than Yoon Keeho, the Toronto-born vocalist who is well known in the K-pop community for his carefree demeanor and sense of humor. He is known for his lighthearted clapbacks and witty remarks. He also serves as the group’s interpreter and has had a passion for singing since a young age.

Choi “Theo” Taeyang

Their eldest member, Theo, born Choi Taeyang, is an introvert at heart. He is always quietly admiring the other members from the sidelines. He had the shortest training period out of all of the members with just one and a half years. Despite how little he trained for, Theo is the vocal powerhouse of the group, taking over the high notes of their songs alongside Choi Jiung.

Choi Jiung

Jiung is referred to as the group’s all-rounder: vocalist, rapper, and dancer. While attending school, he performed at a festival, which inspired him to become a singer. He then joined a dance academy where an FNC staff member scouted him. Jiung passed the audition only four months after learning how to dance. Fans love his freestyling and ability to pick up choreography.

Hwang Intak

Hwang Intak is praised for his precise dance moves, lyricism, and ability to play off of fellow rapper Jongseob. He is the only member to have balanced his debut and school schedules, graduating in February 2022. He has a puppy dog personality and a love for fashion that fans admire among his good looks.

Haku “Soul” Shota

Referred to as “Keeho’s Son,” Soul is among the youngest of the group. The Korean-Japanese idol was born Haku Shota in Japan, where he attended dance school before pursuing entertainment in Seoul. He grew up listening to TEEN TOP, B.A.P, and BIGBANG, who inspired him to become an idol. Upon arriving in South Korea at age 13, he joined FNC Entertainment, where he trained in rapping and vocals. Soul, while reserved when it comes to singing, does so beautifully whenever he shows it off. He takes over every dance break with his calculated moves and unique freestyling.

Kim Jongseob

Kim Jongseob is the child prodigy of the group. He had the support of his dancer parents to step into the world of K-pop. At just 11 years old, he competed on K-Pop Star Season 6 as a part of the duo Boyfriend. The duo won, becoming the youngest winners in the show’s history and earning an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. He doesn’t brag about his accomplishments or mention that he rose to stardom at a young age, but the other boys in P1Harmony are sure to boast about their youngest member.

P1Harmony’s lore-filled, pre-debut movie

FNC Entertainment released P1H: A New World Begins on October 8, 2020. The movie sets the foundation for the group’s lore, a storyline tied into their music videos and concept videos. They are the first K-pop group to debut with a movie, and show incredible skills despite having no acting experience.

It all starts with Alcor, a virus carried by drones that takes control of people’s emotions and actions. Drones rule this apocalyptic world and attack every human in sight. The six boys are split between the past, the present, and the future, each of whom possesses a supernatural ability. One question, though, lies in what Soul’s ability is.

These three groups must come together across time to put an end to Alcor and save the world. The movie closes with a preview of the DISHARMONY trailer, a nod to their debut album that the movie is a setup for.

Safe for the plot holes of the movie, the general concept of P1Harmony saving the world and having super powers remains a constant in much of the group’s work. Their series, W+W (Welcome to +WORLD), gives more context to the members’ abilities. However, one mystery still remains: Soul.

P1H: A New World Begins is available on Prime Video.

P1Harmony’s discography and awards

So far, the group has released eight mini-albums and one full-length album. The first three are a part of the DISHARMONY series, and the next three are HARMONY. Here, they tie their lore into their trailers and music videos. The explanation of Soul’s abilities doesn’t come until the release of their sixth mini album in 2023, HARMONY: ALL IN. While there is still no formal explanation, it is believed that Soul possesses a combination of all of the members’ powers being that he is from another planet.

On February 5, 2024, P1Harmony released their first full-length album, 때깔 (Killin’ It). The response from the public was like no other. It was the group’s first number-one album in South Korea with 148,136 sales in its first week. The album debuted at No. 39 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the US Independent Albums chart. They received their first music show win 1,206 days after their debut for the title track of the same name.

The title track, “Killin’ It,” harps on the idea of every member having their own style, something that the group surely shows off and has continued to show off through their following releases. In the video, there are news sources searching for six heroes who have created world peace, following the superhero theme they’ve had since pre-debut. They have won first place at music shows since the release of “Killin’ It,” racking up a total of six wins across “Music Bank,” “The Show,” and “Show Champion.”

The band’s previous tours

P1Harmony’s first tour “[P1ustage H: Peace]” in 2022 consisted of only 11 stops, 10 of which were in the United States. The capacity of the venues ranged from a modest 1,400-5,000, with the latter being pretty high for a first tour of a K-pop group in their infancy.

Their second tour “[P1ustage H: P1oneer]” included 40 stops across Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania, and Europe. The capacities ranged from 1,700 to around 10,000, with the size of their largest venue doubling compared to the previous year.

Their third tour “[P1ustage H: Utop1a]” had 25 stops across the United States, Canada, Oceania, Hong Kong, and Europe. The venues averaged a capacity of 3,100-17,000, with their largest sold-out show being at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

P1Harmony’s upcoming tour

P1Harmony’s 2024 tour just wrapped this past January, and they’re already coming back for more. This time around, P1Harmony has 18 stops for “[P1ustage H: MOST WANTED].” Some of their shows for the upcoming tour are already sold out, and they’ve already kicked off their Asian leg of the tour. Their first stop was Seoul, which sold out instantly during the fan presale in June.

This tour is going to be their biggest yet, with thousands more fans that the group picked up during their very successful set of comebacks in 2024 now in attendance. They’re still hitting a decent amount of cities, although there’s fewer stops since they’re skipping Europe.

Their first stop in America is The Prudential Center, a 19,000 capacity venue that has seen countless K-pop acts over the years including KCON NYC. The venues on this tour range from 3,000-23,000 making this tour their largest in capacity.

The group is continuing to grow as they mark their fifth year together. The members are leaving behind their teenage years and spending their twenties together as artists that show their authentic selves through their music. It is without a doubt that P1Harmony will continue to play festivals around the world for a diverse background of people, showing K-pop to more of the world as faces of the fourth generation of the genre. P1Harmony is a force to be reckoned with on stage with their charismatic performances, electric dance breaks, moving covers, and fan service. Every member truly embodies what it means to be a performer and gives every show their all, no matter the circumstances.