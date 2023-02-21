Connect with us

Matty Healy’s Charismatic But Problematic Onstage Persona Is Exactly That – A Persona

Matty Healy’s use of method acting is innovative, but critics have questioned its morality.

Published

Matty Healy singing into microphone on a smoky stage
Matty Healy performing in Spain in 2019. Credit: Shutterstock/Christian Bertrand

The 1975 frontman gained much media attention during the band’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour as Matty Healy’s onstage antics sparked debate on TikTok.

Alternative pop band The 1975 recently concluded the UK leg of their self-proclaimed ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. During their recent run of shows, videos of the band’s scandalous frontman have circulated, primarily on TikTok. Part of his set involves eating raw meat onstage, depicting masturbation, and kissing fans in the crowd, amongst other things. At face value, his actions may seem morally dubious – which in some ways, they no doubt are. 

Matty Healy Playing Guitar Onstage.
Matty Healy performing in Pittsburgh. Credit: Shutterstock/Jack Fordyce

However, many overlook that Healy plays a character while onstage. Through his claims to method-acting, he embodies an outlandish alternative pop persona for the duration of their set to appear charismatic, hedonistic, and scandalous – people don’t make pop culture news for being boring, right? In other words, the show’s performance is not limited to the individual songs – it is sustained throughout, including the spoken and theatrical segments.

What Makes Matty Healy Appear Problematic?

There are numerous videos on TikTok of Matty Healy kissing fans from the crowd, which raises concerns over a potential breach in the power dynamic between seasoned popstar and young fan. This is an important point, but measures are in place to ensure the safety and consent of the fan in question. Ultimately, this enhances Healy’s rockstar persona and sex appeal, which is helpful in captivating the attention of his (already enraptured) fans.

Another of Healy’s controversial antics is eating raw meat onstage. This set piece of the show is highly metatheatrical and plays with masculine conventions. This is the same part of the show in which Healy depicts masturbation and does a series of press-ups, all with his bottle of wine and cigarette still to hand (of course). This hedonistic portrayal of hypermasculinity is a performance and should be regarded as such. Some aspects of his persona have been likened to that of artists such as Morrissey.

Method-Acting, Or Just Being Arrogant?

Perhaps Healy’s claim to method acting is simply a convenient way to remove moral responsibility from his onstage actions. Seeing him take a bite out of a raw slab of meat is certainly squirm-inducing, even if that’s something he wouldn’t do “in real life.” Nevertheless, the originality at work in this show is boundless. From the staging to the setlist to the theatrical interludes, it is unlike anything else to hit the alternative pop scene. He also discusses important current political issues in each of his shows, including the underfunding of the north of England and his support for a Labour government.

Interaction between the band members, the SNL-inspired introduction of special guests onstage, and Healy’s breach of the fourth wall are all a nod towards the fabrication of the show. Every aspect of the show is rehearsed and intentional, designed to immerse the audience in the world of The 1975.

Ongoing Media Attention

Other aspects of the show are also notable for their online response. Healy’s signature autotunes introduction to their song ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’ is now a staple of their set. The show has also featured several high-profile special guests, including none other than Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, and Lewis Capaldi.

The band has succeeded in putting on a highly entertaining and thought-provoking show for their fans and making headlines. What more could a band want?

Written By

Hey! I'm Chloe, an aspiring culture and lifestyle writer. Interested in all things internet culture, food, and TV & film. Currently an intern for Trill Magazine and undergrad at Durham University studying History and English. Follow me over on Twitter @chloetypeswords to see what I'm doing elsewhere.

