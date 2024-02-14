Kanye West Drops Highly Anticipated ‘Vultures 1’ Album

Kanye West has finally delivered on the much-anticipated “Vultures 1” album, ending a prolonged wait that saw numerous delays. The project debuted on February 10th, early Saturday morning, following a memorable listening party held at New York’s UBS Arena.

Collaborating with an array of top-tier artists such as Future, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, and even his own daughter, North West, Kanye’s album appears to bear the imprint of his Yzy brand, marking a significant departure as his first independent release without the backing of Universal Music Group or Def Jam.

The album, a labor of love fraught with setbacks, includes the previously released single “Vultures,” featuring Bump J and Durk. Adding to the anticipation, Kanye and Ty recently unveiled a poignant video featuring themselves and their daughters, further endearing them to fans in the “Talking/Once Again” clip.

Notably, “Vultures 1” signals Kanye’s re-entry into the music scene following a tumultuous period marked by controversy, including hate speech and antisemitic remarks. These incidents prompted Adidas and Def Jam to distance themselves from the 46-year-old rapper, making this independent release all the more significant.

The journey to “Vultures 1” hasn’t been without its twists and turns. In late January, Kanye West teased fans with a trailer announcing the album’s release in three volumes.

Originally slated for a Feb. 9 debut, subsequent volumes were scheduled for March 8 and April 5. Confirming these dates and revealing various album covers through a post on his Instagram Story, Kanye aimed to build anticipation for what would be a groundbreaking musical endeavor.

The initial release of the first volume was pushed back from October to December and finally into the new year, intensifying the anticipation among fans.

“Vultures 1” marks Kanye’s first album since his 2021 masterpiece, “Donda,” which received widespread critical acclaim and earned him two Grammy Awards the following year, notably including Best Rap Song for “Jail.”

Collaborations between Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign have a rich history, spanning several years and encompassing tracks such as Ty’s “Ego Death” (2020) and Kanye’s “Everything We Need” (2019), “Real Friends” (2016), and “Only One” (2014). With “Vultures 1,” this dynamic duo continues to push boundaries and redefine the landscape of contemporary music.

Listen to all the 16 songs from the album: