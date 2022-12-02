Connect with us

Iconic Album Covers Music Fans Love

From vinyl to discs to Spotify covers, album artwork has long affected sales.
Image by Wendy Wei on Pexels

From vinyl to discs to Spotify covers, album artwork has long affected sales. For many fans, it’s the make-or-break moment. Colors, figures, and aesthetics all come into play when purchasing a new album.

It’s not unlike the thumbnail artwork that invites you to take a spin at one of the latest online slots games which can be just as exciting as a dozen shiny new tracks! Here are some of the most memorable album covers of all time.

Abbey Road – The Beatles 

Perhaps the most well-known band of all time, it is hard to miss the iconic cover of Abbey Road. The 1960s were gripped with Beatlemania as the group shot to fame in 1964. The Beatles undeniably became a leading force in Britain’s cultural resurgence. Following in the rock ‘n’ roll footsteps of Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly, the release of Abbey Road in 1969 cemented them as music royalty. Featuring the likes of ‘Come Together’ and ‘Here Comes the Sun’, the iconic cover is unforgettable.

Dark Side of The Moon – Pink Floyd 

The eighth studio album by Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, is another distinctive album cover. Adorning t-shirts everywhere, the artwork is certainly one of the most memorable. As one of the first British psychedelic groups, Pink Floyd were defined by their experimentation and vibrant rock compositions. Released in 1973, the album is considered one of the greatest albums of all time. Featured hit singles include ‘Money’ and ‘Us and Them’. Dark Side of the Moon has been certified 14 times platinum in the UK. It is quoted as being “Culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress.

With a blend of pop melodies and punk rock elements, Blink-182 have consistently maintained their fame since their formation in 1992. With a lyrical focus on immaturity and growing older, it’s no surprise that Enema of the State is indeed their most well-known album cover. The highly anticipated record was released in 1999 and sold over 15 million copies worldwide. It features tracks including ‘What’s My Age Again’ and ‘All the Small Things’. It has subsequently been widely regarded as a landmark pop-punk album by critics.

Purple Rain – Prince 

Released alongside its big-screen namesake, Purple Rain was Prince’s sixth studio album released in 1984. Prince incorporated a variety of styles into his music, including funk, R&B, rock, pop, jazz, and more over the years. Having released 39 albums in his lifetime, Prince’s fame remains indestructible. Generally regarded as the most pop-oriented of Prince’s career, Purple Rain used layering, band performances, and electronic sounds. Aside from the obvious ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ and ‘When Doves Cry’ also deserve special mentions.

Straight Outta Compton – NWA 

The debut studio album Straight Outta Compton by rap group NWA makes the list of unforgettable album covers. Its depiction of street violence, resistance to authority, and hip-hop feel propelled the album to great heights upon its release in 1987. Straight Outta Compton received gangsta rap’s first platinum certification and is NWA’s best-selling album of all time. Credited as one of the most influential groups in the history of hip hop, ‘F**k Tha Police’, ‘Express Yourself’, and its namesake ‘Straight Outta Compton’ remain the group’s most popular songs of all time.

It is undeniable that an album cover is what first draws listeners in. From the iconic Abbey Road to Purple Rain, each artwork tells a story of what’s to come. Whether it’s a quick flick through Spotify or something to hang on your wall, it is a matter of listening at first sight.

