George Winston, Renowned New Age Pianist, Passes Away at 73

The music world mourns the loss of renowned New Age pianist George Winston, who passed away at the age of 73.
Published

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of George Winston. He was a talented pianist who left a lasting impact on the music world with his unique blend of jazz, classical, folk, and other styles. His albums, such as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring,” and “December,” resonated with audiences and sold millions of copies.

Despite his battle with cancer over the past decade, Winston remained dedicated to his music. He continued to write, record, and perform for live audiences, all while using his platform to raise funds for Feeding America and support local food banks in their efforts to combat hunger.

Winston’s contributions extended beyond his solo piano albums. He also composed soundtracks for notable projects like the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and “The Velveteen Rabbit,” featuring the narration of Meryl Streep. His talent and creativity earned him accolades, including a Grammy for his album “Forest” in the New Age category.

Describing his musical style as “Folk Piano” or “Rural Folk Piano,” Winston found inspiration in the seasons, landscapes, and social elements around him. He aimed to capture the essence of these influences in his melodic and approachable compositions.

George Winston’s passing is a loss to the music community, but his music will continue to resonate with fans and inspire generations to come. His dedication to his craft and his commitment to charitable causes will be remembered as part of his legacy.

