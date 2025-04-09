Every Kali Uchis Album Ranked & Revisited Ahead of ‘Sincerely’

Renowned Colombian recording artist and visionary Kali Uchis has announced her upcoming album, Sincerely. This marks her fifth full-length release, following last year’s Orquídeas.

Uchis is known for her genre-spanning sound, moving between dreamy R&B (Isolation’s “Tomorrow”), hard-hitting reggaeton (Sin Miedo’s “te pongo mal”), tranquil ballads (Red Moon in Venus’s “I Wish you Roses”), and classic bolero (Orquídeas’s “Te Mata”). Her versatility is evident throughout all her songs.

Across her entire catalogue, Kali Uchis has proven herself one of the most passionate and consistent forces in music today. With Sincerely releasing in May, we’re ranking her albums before its release.

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)



Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) was released in 2020 as the singer’s sophomore album. This project is a vast sonic landscape of sounds. Kali herself described this album as having a wide variety of influences:

Sin Miedo has many different influences. Ivy Queen inspired the song, “Te Pongo Mal” and Portishead definitely inspired “Vaya Con Dios”. In general, boleros and Latin soul and mixing that with other cultural sounds was where I felt most inspired. “Fue Mejor” reminded me of Aaliyah and felt more R&B. Then, fusing all these sounds with my Latin American culture being from both Colombia and Virginia. Kali Uchis

This blend of genres, collaborators, and Kali’s polished vision all helped make this record so experimental yet cohesive. Each song is like a soundtrack for a whole movie in itself. The production, vocals, and lyrics are all perfect.

In addition to the songs themselves, this record has Kali’s best visuals to date. The cover is ethereal and dark, and the visuals represent each song perfectly.

This record is also regarded as a widespread critical and commercial success. It was nominated for Best Música Urbana Album at the Grammys as well as topping many year-end music critics’ best albums lists.

Isolation

Isolation is Kali’s debut album, which released all the way back in 2018. This record followed her EP Por Vida, hailed as a fan favorite. Isolation is the perfect mix of genres from Kali. The songs on this LP are fun, danceable, catchy, and dreamy. She encapsulates everything she is so good at with Isolation, making a masterwork out of her very first album.

The visuals on this record are timeless and polarizing. Kali truly knows what she wants artistically and is great at surrounding herself with the right people to help make her visions come to light. Isolation had many tracks with surging popularity, like “Dead To Me,” “After The Storm” (feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins), and “Just A Stranger” (feat. Steve Lacy). The album has unforgettable collaborations with featured artists and prominent producers.

Isolation is a testament to Kali’s artistry, and the music speaks for itself. This record was a commercial and critical success. Praised by critics and publications, Isolation also found itself on many year-end lists and millions of fans’ playlists worldwide.

Orquídeas

Orquídeas is Kali’s most recent album and her second release fully in Spanish. Like all of her other works, it features myriad genre influences but remains cohesive and perplexing. This album is fresh and features many stand-out songs.

This era has refreshing visuals to accompany its tracks and a handful of high-production music videos. Kali is known for her visuals and artistry being fleshed out to the max. She has great taste and combines her music and visuals for the ultimate experience for her fans.

This album was another commercial and critical success for the Colombian singer. It debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard 200, making it her highest charting record to date. The record also ended up on many publications’ year-end lists as one of the best albums.

As for major accolades, Orquídeas was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammys and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Latin Grammys. From the album, “Labios Mordidos” featuring Karol G was nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance at the Latin Grammys, and “Igual Que Un Ángel” featuring Peso Pluma was nominated for Best Pop Song and Record Of The Year.

Red Moon In Venus

Red In Moon In Venus (RMIV) is the third album by Kali. The LP came out in 2023. RMIV features a more moody, R&B-adjacent style compared to her other works. However, this wouldn’t be a Kali Uhcis album if there weren’t tracks with colourful influences and stylistic afflictions that deviate from the overhanging genre.

At times, this record can feel a tad unorganized in terms of the track sequencing. However, this is still another stellar album from Kali, with exciting features from Summer Walker, Omar Apollo, and Don Toliver. This album explores topics of love, honesty, and heartbreak. RMIV is a testament to Kali’s storytelling and honesty through her lyrics.

RMIV was a commercial and critical success, which almost seems guaranteed for anything Kali comes out with. Critics, music publications, and fans all over the world enjoyed this record. As of 2025, RMIV has accumulated over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Anticipating Sincerely

Kali Uchis’s fifth studio album, Sincerely, is set for release on May 9th. The standard version of the album has 14 tracks, with one being the lead single “Sunshine & Rain”. The album seems to be harkening back to Kali’s more subdued R&B style, with a sound reminiscent of Red Moon In Venus and Isolation. We can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us on this record and what collaborations and visuals will come with it.