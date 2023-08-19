Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Concert Recap: (G)I-DLE’s ‘I am FREE-TY’ Tour: Dallas, Texas

Months after the release of their album ‘I Feel,’ the girl group has finally arrived in the US for their second-world tour, ‘I am FREE-TY.’

Published

(G)I-DLE posing on stage for their song "Queencard."
South Texas Once/YouTube

In April 2023, the South Korean girl group, (G)I-DLE announced that they would begin their second-world tour, ‘I am FREE-TY,’ in June. The tour would last until October and the group would be visiting cities across Asia, Europe, and North America. After listening to the group’s mini-album, ‘I Feel‘, I knew I would have to see (G)I-DLE perform in person. Months passed, but August arrived, and the group reached North America. They performed in San Francisco and Los Angeles before finally making it to Dallas, Texas.

August 9th. The line to enter the Texas Trust CU Theater stretched around the building. Despite it being over 100 degrees outside, dedicated fans arrived hours early to save themselves a spot in line. The fans, who (G)I-DLE affectionately call “Neverland,” were dressed in pink, y2k inspired outfits. Finally, at 6:30, the doors opened for general admission, and a sea of pink rushed inside to be the first in line for merch and concessions. 

Opening and Solo Performances

(G)I-DLE treated ‘I am FREE-TY’ like a music festival. After opening the show with their song “DUMDi DUMDi,” the group hoped Neverland would enjoy the rest of their festival. The group had many activities and sets that they were ready to share with their fans. 

‘I am FREE-TY’ continued with the performance of songs like “Allergy” and “Queencard,” before the group went backstage to prepare for their solo sets. As fans eagerly waited, videos played on the screen showcasing the members of (G)I-DLE doing their favorite activities at summer festivals. As the video ended, the lights dimmed and Miyeon stepped on stage in a gorgeous yellow dress to perform her solo song “Drive.” 

After Miyeon’s gorgeous solo set, the stage was cleared for Minnie to step on stage with a piano to perform a solo edition of (G)I-DLE’s “Dahlia.” The crowd quieted down as Minnie began and performed the song, and as a huge Minnie fan, I can admit I teared up a little at this gorgeous performance. On the screen behind Minnie, rose petals fell and as the song ended, the crowd erupted into cheers. The first half of the solo performances ended with Soyeon’s performance of  “Psycho.” Soyeon controlled the stage as she confidently stood in the center with no backup dancers. She stood alone on the stage singing until the climax of the song when backup dancers appeared to support her final delivery.

The second half of the solo performances began with an explosion of cheers from the crowd as the lights brightened and we saw Shuhua standing on stage. She confidently danced on stage to a cover of “Boys” by Britney Spears and gave the performance of a lifetime which was followed by an interactive solo performance by Yuqi. The crowd was especially excited for Yuqi’s performance of “Could It Be” with screams briefly interrupting the performance. 

Ending and Encore

After a couple more group performances including performances of “Tomboy,” “Put It Straight,” and “Nxde.” The group even performed covers of songs by the group KDA. After all of this excitement, the group sadly explained that the festival was coming to an end. They went backstage for one final time and left fans to watch a video of dance tutorials for some of their most popular songs. As fans danced in the crowd, (G)I-DLE prepared for the encore of “I am FREE-TY.”

When the girl group emerged, they were wearing customized versions of the concert t-shirts sold at the merchandise booth. The members of the group asked the crowd what we wanted to hear before the festival ended. Fans screamed multiple answers, but one of the biggest screams was for the song “Oh My God.” (G)I-DLE laughed on stage, teasing fans and giving small performances of certain songs before finally deciding on “Oh My God.” When “Oh My God” concluded, the realization that the concert was over set in. Fans slowly got up to leave the venue. Unfortunately, ‘I am FREE-TY’ was over. 

Final Thoughts

As a longtime (G)I-DLE fan, I was absolutely in love with ‘I am FREE-TY.’ Even though my seat was far from the stage, (G)I-DLE did an amazing job of making all fans feel included. From having cheer contests to acknowledging everyone in different floors, the members made everyone feel connected and loved. The concert was so fun and the solo performances really showcased each members individual talent. But all good things must come to an end. Thankfully, clips from the concert can be found on YouTube! If you missed the concert and weren’t able to attend, definitely check those out. 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Isó is a second-year student studying creative writing and screenwriting at The University of Iowa. They love dressing up to go nowhere, listening to ghost stories, and taking pictures of their cats.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Christopher Nolan’s Cinematic Symphony: Top 5 Movie Soundtracks

With the release of "Oppenheimer", Christopher Nolan's ability to select the best soundtrack has become just as impressive as his ability to make amazing...

August 10, 2023
kids dance training kids dance training

Entertainment

What It Takes to be a Star: Child Exploitation in KPOP

KPOP's largest music companies have one secret weapon: children in training.

August 9, 2023
Doja cat wearing a red dress, standing next to the Grim Reaper. Both look at the camera. Doja cat wearing a red dress, standing next to the Grim Reaper. Both look at the camera.

Music

Doja Cat Recaptures our Attention on ‘Paint The Town Red’

Doja doubles down on her recent, controversial thoughts about her devotee fanbase.

August 9, 2023
Harry Styles performs his final show for Love On Tour. Harry Styles performs his final show for Love On Tour.

Music

Harry Styles’ Last Show – How ‘Harry’s House’ Became a Home

'It's love that turns wherever you live into a home.'

August 8, 2023
Travis Scott dancing in a crowd. Travis Scott dancing in a crowd.

Music

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Goes in Circles, and That Might Be the Point

A review of the long-awaited project, arriving 5 years after ASTROWORLD.

August 5, 2023
NewJeans as their Powerpuff Girl personas. NewJeans as their Powerpuff Girl personas.

Music

The Album Made for the Summer: NewJeans’ ‘Get Up’

Are you looking for an album to bring with you for a day out this summer? Something fun and upbeat? Look no further than...

July 28, 2023

Music

Dante’s Inferno: The 12th Century Text Behind Hozier’s New Album ‘Unreal Unearth’

He says 'I love you' but Hozier said 'Heaven is not fit to house a love like you and I'.

July 28, 2023

Music

Has Social Media Killed Musical Creativity?

Social media has invaded almost all areas of life and the music industry is no exception. But, how are these online platforms changing popular...

July 28, 2023

Music

Hidden Gems: 5 Best Music Festivals You Might Not Have Heard Of

Looking for festivals to add to your bucket list? Here's five that might not have been top of your list - but definitely should...

July 20, 2023

Music

The Popularity of Producer Tags Explained

Producer tags flourish in the internet age – and they're here to stay.

July 20, 2023

Music

5 Best UK Music Festivals for Summer 2023

The UK boasts a rich festival culture, spanning across all genres of music. Here are the 5 you should experience in your lifetime.

June 28, 2023
Lizzo Lizzo

Celebrity

Lizzo Creates Music Scholarship Worth $50,000 at the University of Houston

Lizzo Establishes $50,000 Music Scholarship at the University of Houston - Supporting Aspiring Musicians

June 27, 2023