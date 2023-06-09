Connect with us

BTS Set to Release 10th Anniversary Single on Friday

Get ready for the excitement as BTS gears up to release their 10th anniversary single on Friday.
Published

Album cover for BTS's 10-year debut anniversary single ″Take Two″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]
BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, is gearing up for a momentous milestone as they approach their 10-year debut anniversary. To celebrate this significant occasion, the group will be releasing a special single titled “Take Two” on Friday.

According to BigHit Music, BTS’s agency, the title of the upcoming single signifies the beginning of a new chapter for the group. It represents their commitment to continue their musical journey, and it serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. BTS aims to embark on this next phase together with their dedicated fanbase known as the ARMY.

“Take Two” was produced by Suga, one of the group’s members, and written by RM and J-Hope. The song combines BTS’s signature vocals and rap with acoustic melodies, promising a unique and captivating musical experience for listeners.

Leading up to the release, each member of BTS has shared film-like teaser images portraying locations that hold special memories for them. RM showcased the Dia Beacon museum in upstate New York, Jin shared photos of the Los Angeles coast, Suga highlighted scenes from his concert, J-Hope depicted the Brooklyn Bridge, Jimin presented images from a studio, V showcased photos from a yacht in Mexico, and Jungkook captured the beauty of a sunset in Qatar. These teasers have created anticipation and intrigue among fans, fueling excitement for the new single.

In addition to the single release, BTS has announced a series of festivities to commemorate their 10-year debut anniversary. Dubbed “2023 BTS Festa,” the celebration will encompass various events and exhibitions taking place from June 12 to June 25. Seoul’s major landmarks will be illuminated in purple, the symbolic color of BTS and the ARMY. The grand festival on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park will feature BTS exhibitions, RM’s special live show, and a spectacular fireworks display, promising a memorable and joyous experience for fans and the general public alike.

As BTS reaches this significant milestone, their 10-year debut anniversary serves as a testament to their incredible talent, hard work, and unwavering connection with their global fanbase. “Take Two” and the accompanying festivities are a reflection of BTS’s continued dedication to their musical journey and their fans, solidifying their position as one of the most influential and beloved acts in the world of music.

