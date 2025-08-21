The music industry has always been a field that is constantly expanding and progressing. Therefore it should come as no surprise that the artists within the industry are changing also. With social media platforms becoming such a convenient space for aspiring artists to share their music, it begs the question: are internet musicians taking over the music industry?

What are internet musicians?

Creating and producing music isn’t the same process it once was. Nowadays, through the use of apps such as TikTok and YouTube, almost anyone can upload their songs and have their voice heard. Gone are the days when musicians needed a record label to make it big. Now all it takes is a mobile phone. The internet has become a launchpad for musical talent and as a result we are seeing a rise in ‘internet musicians.’ This is a term given to artists who leverage the internet for various aspects of their musical career. This could be using social media to premiere and market their songs, using online tools to compose their music, or even just engaging with fans online. So let’s take a look at who these people actually are…

Justin Bieber

Probably the most famous example of an internet musician is Justin Bieber. His mother began uploading his singing covers on YouTube, intended for a small audience of family and friends. However, when his covers began to gain more traction, he was able to use this space to kickstart his career. His talent caught the attention of music executive Scooter Braun who managed to land him a record deal with Island Records. Justin Bieber is now one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold 150 million records worldwide.

Sam Ryder

In 2020, Sam Ryder began posting covers on TikTok, and his online following grew rapidly. This attracted the attention of musicians like Elton John, Alicia Keys, and Justin Bieber. From these 30-second covers, Sam Ryder became the most-followed UK music artist on TikTok by the end of 2020. This resulted in him being signed by Parlophone Records and representing the UK at Eurovision.

Lola Young

A more recent example can be seen in English singer Lola Young. Her song “Messy” had a viral sound on TikTok and as a result spent four weeks at the top of the UK charts. She is now the longest-running British female No.1 single since Adele in 2021. If it weren’t for promoting her song on TikTok, who knows if she would’ve had the same success.

What are the benefits?

The surge of internet artists in the music industry does have undeniable benefits. Firstly, social media gives talented artists the power to put their music out into the world without having to rely on a record label. Musicians can take their careers into their own hands in a way that has never been possible before. They are able to promote and market their music entirely on their own. Not only does this give the musicians more creative freedom, but it also allows people who don’t fit the “mould” labels are looking for to be given a chance in the industry.

Being able to share music on online platforms also increases the chances of being recognized by big labels. Social media is a great place for artists to interact with their fans and grow their following. A strong fan base not only equals more streams but also more online attention. Big names such as The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, and Halsey all got signed by labels after sharing their music online.

Additionally, access to online platforms such as BandLab, GarageBand, and Soundtrap allows people to record their own music without economic pressure. Artists are able to record songs in their own homes and with their own hands. This makes it a more attainable process for those who don’t have access to expensive equipment and technology. Nine-time Grammy Winner Billie Eilish actually recorded her first song in her bedroom. She uploaded it to SoundCloud and 10 years later it has surpassed 1.8 billion streams.

Are there any downsides?

I think it goes without saying that the takeover of internet musicians comes with some downsides…

As it is now easier than ever to release music, music content is unfortunately becoming oversaturated. This makes it harder for artists to stand out against the vast amount of music available to stream online. Musicians used to rely on physical media such as vinyl and CDs or the radio to play their music. This meant the quantity of music production was much lower and more refined, vastly different from what we experience today.

Incidentally, a lot of these internet musicians sadly turn into one-hit wonders ; think “Supalonely” by BENEE or “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. While some people are able to turn posting on social media into a proper career, for the majority it isn’t this simple. TikTok is a prime example of how songs can go viral overnight. In fact many well-known artists such as Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo have seen their songs go viral on the platform. However, this fame is often short-lived, and people are quick to move on from a viral sound. Internet artists may have one song that makes it big, but this does not create a sustainable career in the music industry.

Another con to the surge of internet musicians is the loss of physical media. Online streaming is now the most common way to listen to music, creating a decline in physical media such as vinyl and CDs. Many artists and fans miss out on this tangible connection to the music. Listening to music is, in turn, made to feel less like an experience and more like a peripheral task.

“Recent data from Statista Consumer Insights reveals that fewer than 30% of respondents in major markets reported listening to music through physical formats” Boston Brand Research & Media

The future of the music industry

Inevitably, the rise in online artists is reshaping the music industry. Although I have outlined the negative connotations this has, we should recognize that this is not all bad. With the ability to take their careers into their own hands, artists are able to get back the creative freedom that was once held in the hands of the music labels.

So to answer the question, are internet musicians taking over the music industry?, the short answer is undeniably yes. It seems that this route is ideal for aspiring musicians, and a lot more accessible than the traditional record route. As the number of internet musicians rises, they aren’t simply taking over the industry, but rather making it more open and diverse than ever before.