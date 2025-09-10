3RACHA: The Masterminds Behind K-pop Sensation Stray Kids

After wrapping up their DominATE world tour and releasing a new album, KARMA, it is no surprise to see Stray Kids’ loyal following expand to greater heights. From their early beginnings in a cramped recording studio to a more professional setup, it’s clear that 3RACHA will make banger after banger no matter the condition.

Stray Kids has been dubbed one of the top K-pop groups in the past few years, selling out stadiums left and right to having hit after hit on Billboard. And we have 3RACHA to thank for that.

But before we dive into the heart of 3RACHA, let’s take a quick look at the group as a whole.

Stray Kids’ Unique Start

2017 was a big year for the group. They starred on a JYP survival show where each member fought tooth and nail to debut as part of Stray Kids. Fast forward a couple of months, and they got to see their hard work pay off when they released their first song, “Hellevator”. A mix of electronica and hip hop with impressive high notes for a debut song.

After seven years as a trainee, Bangchan, the leader, would finally get to see the light of success, choosing the members that would become Stray Kids. Usually, the agencies have the final say on who gets to debut and who doesn’t, with the leader chosen last. But as this musical project was created to be a unique twist in the K-pop industry, BangChan was appointed the role of leader.

Continuing the streak of creative freedom, the members chose the group’s name. And it’s not just any name. Their moniker encompasses being brought together by their mutual love of music. In a world of strays, they stray together, drawing their own path down lonely street with worn soles and golden crowns on their heads.

Alas, Stray Kids was born.

3RACHA’s Humble Soundcloud Beginnings

If you’ve ever wondered why they’re called 3RACHA, it’s because of the hot sauce siracha. “Sir” sounds like three, and there are three members that make up this unit; alas, 3RACHA was born. A witty play on words that works perfectly for their style.

This sub-unit, made up of Bangchan, Han, and Changbin started before Stray Kids debuted. The three producers met at JYP Entertainment as trainees in 2016, and as they bonded over their mutual love for hip-hop and storytelling, they created a SoundCloud to showcase their talent and hard work. After releasing their first song, “Intro (Prod. CB97),” they began to hone their talents as musicians and producers that would one day receive the recognition they deserved.

With lyrics about mental health, pressure over doing their best, and challenging industry norms, their messaging has truly developed into relatable stories that STRAY can empathize with. And the background music so carefully curated by 3RACHA turns their whole vibe into something to bob your head to.

Musketeers of Diverse Discography

Creative Process

As they proudly declared in their track, “3RACHA,” they are the “Musketeers of making music.” And they certainly wouldn’t be without their unique creative process. BangChan builds the instrumental beats inspired by anime, movies, and comic books. Once they reach the lyrical stage, Changbin and Han collaborate to write the songs that speak to the hearts of Stay all around the world.

As hard-working as they are silly, Han revealed he wrote “Tortoise and the Hare” in 15 minutes while he was sleep-deprived. Proof that brilliance has no timeline.

As for their copyright royalty distribution, in an interview with Mimiminu, Bangchan admits, “It doesn’t matter who did less or who did more. Let’s just split it evenly. So we’ve been dividing it evenly ever since.”

Genre-bending Mayhem and KOMCA

It wouldn’t be K-pop without their discography incorporating every genre under the moon. From the EDM chaos of “Side Effect” to the swaying Ballad of “Hate to Admit” to the hip-hop heavy sounds of “BLEEP,” no two Stray Kids songs sound the same.

In fact, they have such a diverse discography that they are a part of KOMCA, the copyright association that establishes idols like them as real deal producers and songwriters. 3RACHA is the most accredited fourth gen idols. As of August 2025, BangChan has 216 copyrighted tracks, Changbin has 185, and Han 178. And there may be hundreds of unreleased songs buried in the depths of BangChan’s computer, as they’ve released songs that are sometimes half a decade old.

3RACHA sub-unit members

The Leader

The true definition of “never give up.”

Bangchan, whose 3RACHA stage name is CB97, started as a trainee under JYPE in 2010 after he sang Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours” for his audition tape. In an interview with DIVE STUDIOS, BangChan admitted, “They made me do everything. I had to play the piano, I had to sing, I had to play the guitar, I had to dance.” Unlike his Aussie co-member, who only had to do a freestyle dance.

All the sweat, blood, and tears in the seven years of his trainee days paid off in the end as he debuted alongside eight incredible members.

Chan’s room, which ran from 2019 to 2023, was one of the coziest nooks on the internet, showcasing his knack for producing. It was also a time when he could interact with STAY by requesting songs he could play live, play unreleased tracks, and interact in a meaningful way.

The Man with Principles

Seo Changbin, also known as SpearB, is the man who directs when they’re in the recording booth. While Chan is the main producer, Changbin is just as involved in the creative process, helping the others meet their vocal potential and leading with a direct yet fun demeanor.

He started as a trainee in 2016 after he danced to a self-produced song. Soon after, he joined 3RACHA, and since then, they’ve been making history.

He starred in “Show Me the Money 9,” where everyone severely underestimated him for being a K-pop rapper. But if Changbin is one thing, it’s a man of principles. He stood his ground, freestyle in tow, reminding everyone of his hip-hop background.

The Ace

Han Jisung, aka J.one. in 3RACHA, is known for his insane rapping abilities, lyrical flow, and being the mood maker of the bunch. Fans have dubbed him the “ace of K-pop” for his ability to be an all-rounder. From producing to rapping to singing to songwriting, there is nothing he can’t do.

And the ace he is. Han started as a JYPE trainee in 2016 after he auditioned on a whim. He was called back for a second audition and ultimately started as a trainee.

22-year-old Han made his debut as the youngest K-pop idol to have a KOMCA membership in early 2023.

The Power of Teamwork

However, this is not to say that 3RACHA are the only ones keeping Stray Kids afloat. From vocalracha’s (IN and Seungmin) soulful voices to danceracha’s (Lee Know, Felix, and Hyunjin) unique and powerful movements, their talents become one to dominate the music industry.

3RACHA is kept humble, praising the other members.

These producers have also collaborated with their fellow band members in lyric writing. “#LoveStay,” which packs a nostalgic, warm vibe, was co-written by Felix and Hyunjin.

Achievements

From having a hit song on Deadpool to being the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza, they keep revving their engines, aiming to make history again and again.

KARMA recently hit #1 on the Billboard 200, making Stray Kids the only artist worlwide to achieve a #1 for the seventh time in a row.

Just four (4) days in, <KARMA> by @Stray_Kids is already the 2nd biggest K-Pop group album debut of 2025 on Spotify (first week).



1. PTD On Stage Live – 51.9M

2. #StrayKids #KARMA – 47.2M*

3. This Is For (Deluxe) – 44.2M

4. Happy Burstday – 43.1M

5. This Is For – 41.1M

6.… pic.twitter.com/QrV7pJkCZH — billboard SKZ (@billboardskz) August 26, 2025

DominATE tour

The DominATE tour kicked off in August of last year, touring over 50 stops, many of them sold out.

In a recent interview with SBS News, Bangchan mentioned that they were preparing their fourth full-length album, KARMA, during their world tour. With portable equipment to record spectacular vocals in their down time. This dedication is what sets them apart and makes their success shine.

Stray Kids World Tour [dominATE] @Stray_Kids



🌍🌎🌏 WORLD

📆 August 24, 2025 – July 30, 2025

📅 Duration: 340 Days



🎟️ Tickets Sold: ~2,152,145+

📈 Sale Rate: 99.99%*

💺Net Attendance: 2,152,145+

⚖️ Average Capacity: 40,606

🗺️ Legs: 5

💃 Shows: 53



*Bulacan pending final count… pic.twitter.com/ZmCiPxxSEl — TouringAsiaPop (@TouringAsiaPop) August 8, 2025

What’s next for 3RACHA?

In the same interview, Bangchan, expressed his hope to continue reaching people’s hearts with their music.

“My greatest goal is to continue this journey with my members for a very long time.”

Just as they’re at the height of their success, they keep setting the standard, shaking the industry, and making it iconic. We cannot wait to see what’s next in their journey as the heart and soul of Stray Kids.