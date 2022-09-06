Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend [8 September 2022]

Here are nine streaming movies and shows to be checked out this weekend. These picks include Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, etc.

1) Bad Sisters: The first two episodes of this series were dropped on August 19th. The following episodes will be released every Friday.

2) Five Days at Memorial: several episodes of this series are already streaming on Apple TV+. This series is definitely worth watching.

3) House of the Dragon: House of the Dragon is one of the hottest new television series. New viewers can still catch up with this series.

4) Smaug extended version: HBO Max has plenty of mystery movies to watch. One of them is the Smaug extended version, one of the best picks.

5) Welcome to Wrexham: After Apple TV+, Hulu also released their soccer series. But this one is as real as it gets. This docuseries stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and follows their journey after buying a soccer team in Wales.

6) Samaritan: Samaritan stars Sylvester Stallone as its lead. Samaritan is a superhero who has been hiding for decades.

7) Loving Adults: Loving Adults, a Danish crime-thriller, is currently streaming on Netflix to meet the adrenaline craving of its viewers.

8) Me Time: viewers can take a look at the movie Me Time on Netflix, starring Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Kevin Hart.

Netflix

9) See season 3: The third season of See is currently streaming. The first episode is streaming now, and the rest will drop one at a time each Friday.