Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Parents Guide: What’s the Age Rating for Kids?

Avatar photo

Published

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was murdering people almost in plain sight for over a decade. The bespectacled murderer murdered at least 17 men before he was finally arrested and tried in court. Netflix’s latest limited series from Ryan Murphy stars Evan Peters as Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a horrific tale not for the faint of heart.

This is an attempt to shed light on Dahmer’s victims. Most documentaries and films about this particular serial killer are usually about Dahmer’s life and how he became such a murderer. But Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hopes to take a different approach. The story will focus on the crimes that Dahmer committed and their impact on the communities rather than on himself.

So, is this show appropriate for kids?

Considering the subject matter, it’s already apparent what this show is rated and whether or not it’s suitable for young viewers or family viewing.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been rated TV-MA for involving substances, language, nudity, gore, sexual violence, smoking, and violence. So, it is best not to let your young teenagers watch American Horror Story, Ratched, or Hollywood. It’s up to the parents what they think is best for their kids.

Trailer:

For more such updates on Dahmer, stay tuned to our website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

How and When Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die?

Evan Peters plays the notorious serial killer in the 10-episode show by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This new...

23 mins ago
Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Cast List: Who Plays Who?

Evan Peters is the main attraction in this docuseries, and he will be playing the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Along with Peters,...

31 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

Is 2002 Movie ‘Dahmer’ About the Notorious Serial Killer on Netlix?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters, arrived on Netflix on September 21st. Viewers have been curious to know more about this infamous...

1 hour ago
Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

How Many People Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill?

Evan Peters is playing the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in a 10-episode Netflix series titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On October 7th Netflix...

3 hours ago
See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast

Entertainment

Is ‘See How They Run’ on Netflix?

See How They Run, starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, is finally here. Tom George directed ‘See How They Run’ based on a screenplay...

3 days ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

New TV Shows and Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week [16 September]

Thanks to the 68 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week, September continues to be a lucrative month for new...

5 days ago
Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022 Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix In October [2022]

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away movies and series. In October, Netflix did the same. Below are all the licensed series and...

5 days ago
Heathers, Heathers plot, where to watch Heathers, Heathers Netflix Heathers, Heathers plot, where to watch Heathers, Heathers Netflix

Entertainment

Is Dark Comedy ‘Heather’ Starring Wynona Ryder on Netflix?

The film Heathers is a black comedy directed by Michael Lehmann based on a screenplay written by Daniel Waters. Lehmann and Waters both made...

6 days ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot

Entertainment

New Netflix Movies and Shows Coming This October

After a slower September, there will be new Netflix movies and a whole genre of new shows in October. October will be jam-packed with...

7 days ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend [8 September 2022]

Here are nine streaming movies and shows to be checked out this weekend. These picks include Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, etc. 1) Bad Sisters:...

September 6, 2022
Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK

Entertainment

Full List of Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in September

Every month, Netflix removes many series and movies from its platform, and it is happening again in September. Here is the complete list of...

September 3, 2022
What’s Leaving Netflix in October What’s Leaving Netflix in October

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2022 [Full List]

Every month, Netflix removes many series and movies from its platform, and it is happening again in October. Below, you can see the complete...

September 3, 2022