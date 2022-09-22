‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Parents Guide: What’s the Age Rating for Kids?

The infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was murdering people almost in plain sight for over a decade. The bespectacled murderer murdered at least 17 men before he was finally arrested and tried in court. Netflix’s latest limited series from Ryan Murphy stars Evan Peters as Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a horrific tale not for the faint of heart.

This is an attempt to shed light on Dahmer’s victims. Most documentaries and films about this particular serial killer are usually about Dahmer’s life and how he became such a murderer. But Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hopes to take a different approach. The story will focus on the crimes that Dahmer committed and their impact on the communities rather than on himself.

So, is this show appropriate for kids?

Considering the subject matter, it’s already apparent what this show is rated and whether or not it’s suitable for young viewers or family viewing.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been rated TV-MA for involving substances, language, nudity, gore, sexual violence, smoking, and violence. So, it is best not to let your young teenagers watch American Horror Story, Ratched, or Hollywood. It’s up to the parents what they think is best for their kids.

