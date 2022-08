‘Little Women’ Full Episode Release Dates on Netflix

According to the reports, a new Korean mystery series will arrive on Netflix on September 3. The Korean series has the title -Little Women.

Little Women is an upcoming South Korean original series developed by Studio Dragon. Studio Dragon is well-known for producing other Netflix Korean series like-

Love Alarm,

Sweet Home,

My Holo Love,

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

The first episode is supposed to arrive on Netflix on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Later, new episodes will be released twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays until the finale on Sunday, October 9, 2022. However, the release dates might change and can be postponed or moved forward. The first season consisted of 12 episodes, and the K-Dramas on Netflix generally have this many episodes.

Episode 1: Saturday, September. 3, 2022

Episode 2: Sunday, September. 4, 2022

Episode 3: Saturday, September. 10, 2022

Episode 4: Sunday, September. 11, 2022

Episode 5: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Episode 6: Sunday, September. 18, 2022

Episode 7: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Episode 8: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Episode 9: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Episode 10: Sunday, October. 2, 2022

Episode 11: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Episode 12: Sunday, October. 9, 2022