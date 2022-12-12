Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘La Reina Del Sur’ Season 3, Episode 39 & 40: Release Date and Preview

Avatar photo

Published

La Reina Del Sur Season 3, La Reina Del Sur, La Reina Del Sur new season
Image Credit: Telemundo

La Reina del Sur (The Queen of the South) is a Spanish telenovela based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s thirteenth novel. The story narrates the life of Teresa Mendoza. The series made its debut on 28 February 2011 and starred Juan Marcos Blanco, Valentina Párraga, José Miguel Núñez, Miguel Ferrari, Christian Jiménez, Lina Uribe, Darío Vanegas, and Tatiana Andrade,

The show is created by Roberto Stopello and has completed two seasons. It is currently airing its third season, which premiered on 18 October 2022. Teresa Mendoza is a Mexican girl born in Sinaloa and moved to Spain, and her life gets mixed up within the web of smuggling and drug. Sandra Ávila Beltrán inspires the show’s leading character. She is known as La Reina del Pacífico” (The Queen of the Pacific).

The upcoming episode of season three is scheduled to be released on the 14th & 15th of December 2022, respectively. Fans can watch it on Netflix from 30 December onwards. In the previous episode, we saw Fedor as the operation leader and working on getting information from Julieta’s Computer. On the other hand, Elena worked to draw in the best poker players and ultimately managed to defeat them, players.

The episode ends with Mortati entering Julieta’s cabin and claiming that he doesn’t trust the foreigner as Fedor sends him in to steal the information from Julieta’s Computer. The upcoming episode will reveal whether or not Fedor and his team can steal the lead. For this, you need to stream the episode.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Ginny and Georgia season 2, Ginny and Georgia, Ginny and Georgia new season Ginny and Georgia season 2, Ginny and Georgia, Ginny and Georgia new season

Entertainment

‘Ginny And Georgia’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for January 2023

Ginny & Georgia is Netflix’s popular comedy-drama series that revolves around the life of a 15-year-old who is more mature and sensible than her...

10 mins ago
Paris Police 1900, Paris Police 1900 canal +, Paris Police 1900 plot Paris Police 1900, Paris Police 1900 canal +, Paris Police 1900 plot

Entertainment

‘Paris Police 1900’ Season 2 Release Date and How to Watch

Paris Police 1900 is Canal+ French crime drama television series that made its debut on BBC on October 2021. The show is set in...

14 mins ago

Entertainment

‘Bones and All’: Cannibalistic Commentary or Coming-of-Age Catharsis?

Bones and All is a killer (pun intended) new film with flawed but loveable leading characters, but should we give any credence to rumours...

2 hours ago
The Circle season 5, The Circle season 5 plot, The Circle season 5 cast, The Circle season 5 Netflix, The Circle The Circle season 5, The Circle season 5 plot, The Circle season 5 cast, The Circle season 5 Netflix, The Circle

Entertainment

The Circle Season 5 Star ‘Marvin Achi’s Instagram, Job, Age, And More

Marvin Achi didn’t get a chance to win audiences over on Big Brother, but now he’s about to step into the spotlight as a...

2 days ago
Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update

Entertainment

4 Bridgerton Characters Won’t Be Back In Season 3

Hey folks, We are all waiting for the return of Bridgerton, and we are very, very exited for the third season. But today, we...

2 days ago
Black Panther 2, Black Panther, Black Panther 2 new movie Black Panther 2, Black Panther, Black Panther 2 new movie

Entertainment

Release Date Of ‘Black Panther 2’ On Disney+?

Black Panther 2, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arrived at the theatres on Friday, November 11. The movie paid tribute to the late Chadwick...

2 days ago
Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot

Entertainment

‘Black Adam’ HBO Max Release date

Black Adam is a recently released superhero film featuring the titular DC Comics character Black Adam. The movie is a spin-off of Shazam! and...

2 days ago
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift first feature film Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift first feature film

Entertainment

Everything We Know About ‘Taylor Swift’s’ First Feature Film

Taylor Swift is well known global personality. She is known for her fantastic narrative songwriting inspired by her life experiences. The artist has sold...

2 days ago
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder new season The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder new season

Entertainment

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 2 Is Not Coming In December

The Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is an animated sitcom with positive reviews and a famous cast of characters. But don’t...

2 days ago
Pelosi in the House, Pelosi in the House hbo max, Pelosi in the House hbo Pelosi in the House, Pelosi in the House hbo max, Pelosi in the House hbo

Entertainment

What Is The Plot of ‘Pelosi in the House’ On HBO About?

Nancy Pelosi is an American politician who served as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and is the first woman to lead...

2 days ago
Jenni Rivera, Jenni Rivera docuseries, Jenni Rivera plot Jenni Rivera, Jenni Rivera docuseries, Jenni Rivera plot

Entertainment

When is the Jenni Rivera docu-series: ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera’ streaming on Peacock?

Peacock is going to become the queen of crime documentaries with another docuseries coming up, Who Killed Jenni Rivera? The doc Who Killed Jenni...

2 days ago
Home Alone, Home Alone cast, Home Alone plot, Home Alone apple tv Home Alone, Home Alone cast, Home Alone plot, Home Alone apple tv

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch Home Alone Online In 2022?

The story of Home Alone is about an 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, the so-called “black sheep” of the family. Kevin has...

2 days ago