‘La Reina Del Sur’ Season 3, Episode 30: Release Date Confirmed for December

Kate del Castillo will return as Teresa Mendoza in the installment of La Reina del Sur, based on Arturo’s best-selling book Reverte. At the time of this show’s debut on Telemundo in 2011, it created a lot of buzzes. The follow-up premiered in April 2019 and took the network eight years to make; the third episode only took them three.

The network also created a new video to spark the curiosity of its fans, which the show’s star posted for her 10 million Instagram followers, and it received over 100,000 likes.

Teresa is imprisoned in the U.S. for the murders of three DEA agents in the third season of La Reina del Sur, which started four years after the second season. Her daughter Sofia has undergone yet another breakup.

In a dramatic jailbreak, she breaks out and proceeds with her life as a fugitive. She then set herself on another action-packed journey to end her life as a fugitive and reconnect with her daughter. The third episode of this season has very little to do with drug trafficking.

La Reina Del Sur Season 3 Episode 30 will be telecast on Antena 3 in Spain at 3 pm EST. La Reina Del Sur Season 3 Episode 30 is supposed to release on December 1st.

