‘John Wick 4’ Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Keanu Reeves is back with his neo-noir action franchise! John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the big screens next year in 2023.

Reeves also serves as an executive director on the Lionsgate production. Chad Stahelski is directing the film and will lead behind the camera again. The action thriller was co-written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a sequel to the 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3. We last saw John Wick stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head and becoming the target of the world’s most ruthless killers.

What will he be up to next? Here’s everything we know about John Wick 4 so far!

John Wick 4 will release in the United States on Friday, March 24, 2023. Due to the pandemic, it was delayed. Otherwise, the film was initially supposed to be finished and shared in May 2021.

Synopsis of John Wick 4

“John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Trailer of John Wick 4

For further updates on John Wick: Chapter 4, please stay tuned.