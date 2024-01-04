Jack Black Set to Star in Upcoming Live-Action ‘Minecraft’ Movie

Jack Black has joined the cast of the upcoming 2025 Minecraft movie and will be starring as the protagonist, Steve!

Selling over 300 million copies worldwide, Mojang/Microsoft’s Minecraft has earned the title of the most popular video game of all time. The live-action movie version of the game was first announced in February of 2014, but the release date has been pushed back multiple times since.

Now, the film is set to be released on April 4, 2025. And a new splendid surprise for Minecraft fans has been uncovered! The one and only, Jack Black will be playing the role of Steve. Steve is the main playable character in the game.

Jack Black’s history of video game adaptations

This isn’t the first time Black has taken on an iconic role in a live-action remake of a video game. He played Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. movie, which earned $145 million in its opening weekend and went on to gross over $1.3 billion in theaters. It is worth noting that Bowser is the villain in Super Mario Bros., whereas Steve is the protagonist of Minecraft, so the upcoming movie has the potential to be another great representation of Jack Black’s versatility as an actor.

In addition, the actor will be playing the role of Claptrap in the star-studded film Borderlands, based on the video game of the same name. Borderlands will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.

Jack Black is also known for his roles in other family and comedy films, including King Kong, Kung Fu Panda, and Jumanji: The Next Level. So, even individuals who aren’t fans of Minecraft and other video games are delighted to hear of Black’s role in the upcoming film.

Fans’ reactions

Jack Black took to Instagram to share a picture that further confirms the report. He is seen closely reading a book titled: ‘Minecraft Basics for Dummies.’ Black captioned the image: ‘An actor prepares.’

Fans of the actor and fans of Minecraft couldn’t contain their excitement! One Instagram user commented, “JACK BLACK IS STEVE RAAAAAAHHHHHHHH.” Another wrote, “Best video game movie ever incoming.” A third user commented, “ok, NOW the Minecraft movie hype begins.”

What else do we know about the upcoming ‘Minecraft’ movie?

Jack Black will be acting alongside several other stars, including Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa, Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, The Color Purple‘s Danielle Brooks, and Just Mercy‘s Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

Adapting the best-selling video game into a Hollywood blockbuster movie will undoubtedly require immense creativity. The plot synopsis published in 2019, which may or may not still apply, states the film is about “a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.”

However, the true plot of the film still remains unknown and fans will have to wait to find out. The news arriving right as 2024 begins has already got us looking forward to 2025 to see how the long-awaited Minecraft movie unfolds. But till then, here are some movies you can check out in theaters right now!