Is ‘The Menu’ Available to Watch on Hulu, Disney or Netflix?

Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult didn’t take much time to prove themselves as Hollywood actors.

Taylor-Joy, recently starred in notable projects like The Queen’s Gambit, The Northman, and Last Night in Soho, while Hoult earned an Emmy nod this year for his work on the Hulu series The Great.

The pair is also working on the new dark comedy-horror film The Menu, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. But The Menu is currently unavailable on Netflix because the film just arrived at the theatres.

Taylor-Joy and Hoult portray a couple who travel to a beautiful island to stay at an exclusive restaurant by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes). Although Chef Slowik’s work is considered top-notch and artistic, many of his culinary decisions amazed his guests.

Where to stream The Menu online

The Menu has just been released in theatres, so it will probably not be available to stream until 2023. But when it does, viewers can expect to see it released on Hulu or Disney+ because Searchlight Pictures distributed film. Netflix therefore looks highly unlikely to get the movie after its theatrical run.

Searchlight Pictures is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, and many of Searchlight Pictures in recent years moved to Hulu. Films like I’m Not Okay, Fire Island, Fresh, and more are all available on the platform now, and Hulu has a designated “Searchlight Pictures” category on the site now.

But Internationally, it is possible for The Menu to end up on Disney+, or Star+, as it’s also known outside of the U.S.