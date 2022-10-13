Is Mike Flanagan’s Haunting Series on Netflix?

Connect with us

Mike Flanagan is a director, writer, and editor who specializes in the horror genre. Some of his most successful films include Absentia, Oculus, and Doctor Sleep. He’s also known for leading Netflix’s anthology series The Haunting.

He created, produced, directed, and served as showrunner on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor for supernatural horror shows. Hill House was based on a book by author Shirley Jackson, and Bly Manor is based on a novella by Henry James.

He created, produced, directed, and served as showrunner on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor for supernatural horror shows. Hill House was based on a book by author Shirley Jackson, and Bly Manor is based on a novella by Henry James.

The 2020 series, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, is set in 1980s England. Henry Wingrave hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew. All is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets are waiting to be unearthed. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

Both of the shows were very successful and popular at the streaming service. Could there be more stories to tell?

Is Mike Flanagan’s Haunting series om Netflix?

It sounds like there won’t be another installment of the anthology series. In a recent interview with TVLine, Flanagan said he’s not completely shutting the door on a potential third season. However, there aren’t any current plans in the works.

Here’s what he told TVLine:

What makes the Haunting the Haunting, and if and how we could re-approach it, is something we talk about frequently because we’ve always left that door open. [But] we don’t want to do it to do it.

