A new romantic drama, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, is supposed to arrive on Netflix on December 2nd.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directed this movie based on a screenplay by David Magee. One might recognize Clermont-Tonnerre as one of the directors of the Hulu original series The Act. Additionally, Magee is an Academy Award-nominated writer who’s well known for writing screenplays for Finding Neverland, Life of Pi, and Mary Poppins Returns. He was also a co-writer for the screenplays on Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day and Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil.

The story is based on Lady Chatterley, a woman whose life appears to be set when she marries her upper-class husband, Sir Clifford Chatterley. However, things start to go sideways when Sir Clifford Chatterley returns from the First World War with injuries that have left him paralyzed. Feeling lonely, Lady Chatterley finds solace in the arms of the new gamekeeper of their estate, Oliver Mellors. However, what starts as flirtation transforms into a full-blown affair threatening Lady Chatterley’s life as she knows it.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin plays the leading role of Lady Chatterley. Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt, and Faye Marsay have also worked in the film.

Is Lady Chatterley’s Lover based on a book?

Yes, this romantic drama is an adaptation of D. H. Lawrence’s book. Lady Chatterley’s Lover was the English author’s last major novel. The novel was published in 1928 in Italy and later in 1929 in France.

Don’t forget to check out Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix on December 2nd.

