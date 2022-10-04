‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Netflix is looking to be more steamy. From their recent popular release of Bridgerton and Sex/Life, they were surprised with their interest in sex. As a result, one of the next adaptations will be Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Glamour has reported that the contemporary novel is set to be released on Netflix soon.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D.H. Lawrence, the author, was privately published in 1928 and 1929 in Italy and France. However, because of obscenity in the UK, a heavily censored version was available instead.

In 1960, Penguin Books faced an obscenity trial, and the company won the trial and went on to sell upwards of 3 million copies. When you tell people they’re not allowed to read something, they’ll want to read it.

Netflix is constantly pushing the envelope with innovative concepts. With Bridgerton being a success, many fans of that genre can expect to see Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix.

Netflix recently revealed the movie would release on November 23, 2022.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Here’s the cast list:

Jack O’Connell as Oliver Mellors

Matthew Duckett as Clifford Chatterley

Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton

Emma Corrin as Lady Constance Chatterley

Lady Chatterley’s Lover synopsis

The official logline from Netflix:

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, a story well ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born into a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.