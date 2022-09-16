Is Dark Comedy ‘Heather’ Starring Wynona Ryder on Netflix?

The film Heathers is a black comedy directed by Michael Lehmann based on a screenplay written by Daniel Waters. Lehmann and Waters both made their film debuts through this movie. Although the movie failed to make a mark at the box office, it’s still considered one of the biggest cult classics of the ’80s’80s.

The story is about a teen girl named Veronica Sawyer. She is a part of the most popular but feared group at her high school, the Heathers, and she hates herself for hanging out with the mean girl clique. So Veronica quickly joined forces with a new student and witty rebel, J.D. However, after meeting J.D., Veronica’sVeronica’s life starts to spiral out of control when a prank on one of her old best friends resulted in her death. Veronica slowly realizes that J.D. is a sociopath who wants to murder the school’s popular students.

Besides Veronica Ryder, the remaining cast members include Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, and Kim Walker.

So is it streaming on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the black comedy is not streaming on Netflix right now. It might be available in the streamer in the near future if Netflix acquires streaming rights, but that’s not the case right now.

