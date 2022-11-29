Is ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on Netflix?

The long-running crime drama showcasing the outstanding efforts of the Behavioral Analysis Unit has finally released its 16th season – Criminal Minds: Evolution.

A massive audience for this drama is curious to know if they can watch these episodes.

This time the talented FBI personnel are forced to deal with a network of serial killers that were formed during the pandemic and is now a serious threat. The latest set iterations are acting as a revival after the show ended in 2020, and fans will see ten exciting new episodes to enjoy.

The cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution consists of several familiar faces, including Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. In addition to this excellent lineup of talent, the show has also been praised by outlets like Variety and TV Line.

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution available on Netflix?

Criminal Minds is no longer available on the streaming service, which means that the 16th season will not be there on the streamer.

However, there are a ton of stirring crime dramas ready to experience right now on Netflix. A few serial killer-related titles available include Mindhunter, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and You, just to name a few.

Where you can stream Criminal Minds: Evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution can only be streamed on Paramount+. The series joins a lineup that includes Halo, The Good Fight, and Tulsa King.

Please refer to our website for more such updates on Criminal Minds: Evolution.