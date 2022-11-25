Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1: How Many Episodes Are There?

Criminal Minds: Evolution has finally arrived. The long-awaited popular procedural drama revival series premiered its first two episodes on November 24th.

The show begins as the world is beginning to open back up after the pandemic. However, there’s no rest for the wicked. While others were busy caring for their families and keeping their communities safe, a serial killer ring was in the making.

These killers are the biggest threat this investigative crew has ever encountered, and they’ll need to stop them before anyone else gets hurts. Unfortunately, this means destroying this network, one murder at a time.

How many episodes are in Criminal Minds: Evolution?

The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution has ten episodes. After the two-episode premiere, fans can expect one episode to be released weekly on Thursdays.

Episode 5, which debuts on December 15th, marks the midseason finale, and the show will then pause until January 12th. Once new episodes release on Paramount+, we’ll be in for a ride until the finale airs on February 9th.

Here is a list of the cast members involved in criminal Minds :

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

