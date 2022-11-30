How Old is ‘Firefly Lane’ Actress Beau Garrett (Cloud) in Real Life?

The best pair of best friends return on screen. Firefly Lane season 2, part 1, premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 2.

This season we can speculate about the return of Beau Garrett, who plays Cloud, Tully’s mother, on the show. However, she and Tully didn’t have the best mother-daughter relationship when Tully was growing up. Cloud was a free-spirited single mother with alcohol and drugs issue, and she often left Tully in her teenage years. But their relationship was getting better in the course of the show.

Viewers have the eyes of the hawk, and many of them notice that Beau looks almost the same age as Katherine Heigl. So to answer the questions, how old is Beau Garrett?

The actress was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 28, 1982. She is currently 39 years old. Besides Firefly Lane, she is best known for her roles in Criminal Minds, Glee, Turistas, and Fantastic Four: Ride of the Silver Surfer.

The 39-year-old American actress plays the role of the mother of Katherine’s character, who is five years older than her. She has been cast in this role because she had unmatched chemistry with Heigl and the rest of the cast. To appear older on screen, she undergoes routine makeup for her role.

Make sure to check out her amazing performance by tuning in for the show on December 2 on Netflix.

