How Many ‘Saw’ Horror Movies Are There and When is the Next One Due Out?

Image Credit: Lions Gate Entertainment

The Saw movies are one of the most popular horror movie franchises, and these movies are also known for the amount of gore involved. The Saw movie series also has many installments in the horror genre, and now there’s another one on its way.

There are nine Saw movies, and the tenth installment will be in 2023. The first saw movie premiered on October 29th, 2004. After that, the franchise started releasing one film annually from October until 2010. Therefore, it became a tradition for many people to watch these movies on Halloween night.

Since the release of Saw 3D in 2010, there hasn’t been a new movie until the year 2017, titled Jigsaw. Following that, we got Spiral on May 14th, 2021. The film- Spiral involves a copycat. So, it was slightly different from the others. However, the premiere date was nowhere near Halloween, disappointing the fans.

The next Saw movie is supposed to release on October 27th, 2023. The film, however, doesn’t have a title yet. M Kevin Greutert is going to direct this movie. , and helso directed Saw VI and Saw 3D.

Here is the list of saw movies and where to find them-

Saw (2004) is free on PLEX and tub.

Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw: The Final Chapter, and Jigsaw are currently streaming on Peacock.

