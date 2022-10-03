Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Where to Watch the New Movie

Avatar photo

Published

Hocus Pocus 2, Hocus Pocus 2 plot, Hocus Pocus 2 cast
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

The time has come to gather around the TV again and watch a spectacular event. Where can you stream Hocus Pocus 2 online? Is it on Netflix?

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back. They’ve come for children to steal their youth to gain immortality. Will they manage it this time, or will someone else thwart them in their attempts?

Three teenage girls will bring the witches back. It’s modern-day Salem, where you can use cell phones and the Internet anywhere. The 17th-century witches will have to get used to their surroundings, which are more than just rivers of black water that cars drive on.

So, gather around the TV for another spectacular event. Where do you need to go to stream this one online? Is Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Netflix?

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Netflix?

Sadly, the movie isn’t available to stream on Netflix. We all know Disney is at odds with Netflix and has stopped sharing its content, and they’ve essentially left Netflix out in the cold.

Instead, you’ll need to get your Disney+ subscription back in order. Yes, the movie is heading straight to a streaming platform instead of the theatres, and I will admit to being a little disappointed in that, considering it’s such a big movie.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Is the New Season Returning to Netflix in October?

A Netflix spokesperson says, “Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022.” It’s been a long time since we learned...

54 seconds ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot

Entertainment

When is Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Coming to Netflix?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will come out on TV this month, but it won’t be on Netflix yet. When will it come to Netflix?...

2 mins ago
Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot

Entertainment

‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2: Has the Series Been Renewed or Cancelled?

Fans of the show are hungry for another season, despite only being two weeks into the newest release. Sooner than you think, you will...

2 mins ago
Ghost Whisperer, Ghost Whisperer cast, Ghost Whisperer plot Ghost Whisperer, Ghost Whisperer cast, Ghost Whisperer plot

Entertainment

Is the ‘Ghost Whisperer’ Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt on Netflix?

Ghost Whisperer is one of the best and most underrated when it comes to supernatural series. The 2005 drama series stars Jennifer Love Hewitt....

3 mins ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

When is ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix?

There are many different types of series on Netflix, but we will explore what is new and coming soon. When do you think that...

3 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Files’ on Netflix?

If you’re a Netflix user, you probably know that the streamer has released a chilling series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer in...

4 mins ago
The Lincoln Lawyer, The Lincoln Lawyer cast, The Lincoln Lawyer plot The Lincoln Lawyer, The Lincoln Lawyer cast, The Lincoln Lawyer plot

Entertainment

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 may not be coming to Netflix in October 2022. The popular legal drama following an LA-based defence attorney and...

4 mins ago
Floor is Lava season 3, Floor is Lava season 3 plot, Floor is Lava season 3 netflix, Netflix Floor is Lava season 3, Floor is Lava season 3 plot, Floor is Lava season 3 netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Floor is Lava’ Season 4: Has the Show Been Renewed for Another Season?

Fans of Floor is Lava is already wondering about the fourth season. The show has a fun challenge that fosters teamwork in tense situations,...

4 mins ago
You season 4, You season 4 release updaes, You season 4 netflix, You You season 4, You season 4 release updaes, You season 4 netflix, You

Entertainment

When is ‘You’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix?

The third season of “You” will premiere in October 2021. There is no fourth season release date announced at this time. “You” is a...

4 mins ago
Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates Shadow and Bone, Shadow and Bone season 2, Shadow and Bone season 2 release updates

Entertainment

When is ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Based on the popular fantasy series Shadow and Bone became a hit when it debuted in 2021. It’s been announced that Shadow and Bone...

5 mins ago
House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock

Entertainment

‘House Of The Dragon’ Boss Not Surprised Fans Ship Rhaenyra And Daemon

House of the Dragon is forging ahead with its storyline, but some moments have lingered even as the episodes have continued. For example, we...

2 days ago
Smile, Smile Cast, Smile plot, Smile review Smile, Smile Cast, Smile plot, Smile review

Entertainment

Where To Watch Horror Movie Smile (2022) Online?

Right before Halloween, new horror movies will be released. This Friday, September 30, Smile will release in theaters. Based on the short movie Laura...

2 days ago