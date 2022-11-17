Connect with us

Hilarie Burton Christmas Movies on Netflix [Full List]

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Since breaking out as an MTV VJ in the early 2000s, Hilarie Burton Morgan has become an advocate and activist to whom we can all look up. And to boot, Burton also makes some of the best Christmas movies on TV.

Burton outspokenly parted ways with the Hallmark Channel. After that, Burton took her talents to Lifetime and collaborated with the network for nearly ten years.

In November 2022, Burton again stood up against the cable Christmas movie industry’s lack of representation and inclusion, which made the One Tree Hill fans who have been there since day one love her even more.

Movies of Hilarie Burton Christmas

While Netflix has quite a long list of original Christmas movies starring the likes of Nina Dobrev, Lindsay Lohan, Vanessa Hudgens, Brooke Shields, Kat Graham, and more, You can not stream Hilarie Burton’s Christmas movies on Netflix.

If you’re looking for similar feel-good holiday romantic comedies to check out in their absence, make sure your watch list contains titles like A Castle for Christmas, Falling for Christmas, Christmas with You, The Holiday Calendar, The Knight Before Christmas, and Christmas Inheritance.

Here are all of Hilarie Burton’s Christmas movies so far:

Last Chance for Christmas
The Christmas Contract
Naughty or Nice
A Christmas Wish
Dear Christmas
Christmas on the Bayou

