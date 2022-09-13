‘Heartbreak High’ Cast: Who’s in Netflix’s Teen Drama? [Full List]

The famous Australian teen series Heartbreak High has been given a reboot. The new series will premiere on September 14th, and if you’re excited to watch the reboot, you must know who’s in the cast!

Seen as an upcoming Netflix Original Series, Heartbreak High was created by Hannah Carroll Chapman. The series is reimagining the original 1994 series of the same name, which ran for seven seasons.

The reboot centers around a new group of teens attending the multicultural Sydney high school, Hartley High. When a map that charts all the secret hook-ups in the school is discovered, its author, Amerie, becomes an instant pariah. After losing her best friend, Amerie befriends two other outcasts who help her repair her reputation while she also navigates love, sex, and heartbreak.

So, who’s in the Heartbreak High cast?

Heartbreak High cast

Here’s the entire cast list via the Netflix press release below:

Ayesha Madon as Amerie

Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider

Thomas Weatherall as Malakai

Josh Heuston as Dusty

Brodie Townsend as Ant

James Majoos as Darren

Chika Ikogwe as Jojo

Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy

Chloe Hayden as Quinni

Will McDonald as Ca$h

Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha

Rachel House as Woodsy

Asher Yasbincek as Harper