‘Heartbreak High’ Cast: Who’s in Netflix’s Teen Drama? [Full List]

The famous Australian teen series Heartbreak High has been given a reboot. The new series will premiere on September 14th, and if you’re excited to watch the reboot, you must know who’s in the cast!
Seen as an upcoming Netflix Original Series, Heartbreak High was created by Hannah Carroll Chapman. The series is reimagining the original 1994 series of the same name, which ran for seven seasons.
The reboot centers around a new group of teens attending the multicultural Sydney high school, Hartley High. When a map that charts all the secret hook-ups in the school is discovered, its author, Amerie, becomes an instant pariah. After losing her best friend, Amerie befriends two other outcasts who help her repair her reputation while she also navigates love, sex, and heartbreak.
So, who’s in the Heartbreak High cast?
Heartbreak High cast
Here’s the entire cast list via the Netflix press release below:
Ayesha Madon as Amerie
Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider
Thomas Weatherall as Malakai
Josh Heuston as Dusty
Brodie Townsend as Ant
James Majoos as Darren
Chika Ikogwe as Jojo
Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy
Chloe Hayden as Quinni
Will McDonald as Ca$h
Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha
Rachel House as Woodsy
Asher Yasbincek as Harper