Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Ginny and Georgia Season 2’ Release Date

Avatar photo

Published

Ginny and Georgia season 2, Ginny and Georgia, Ginny and Georgia new season
Image Credit: Netflix

We’ve recently learned the release dates for many Netflix shows set to premiere by the end of 2022. There’s one show we have been waiting on to make a return, and it’s taking longer than expected. Yes, we’re talking about the teenage series Ginny and Georgia. Seriously, where is Ginny and Georgia season 2?

The October new releases list didn’t include Ginny and Georgia season 2. We were hoping for a release this month when the show would have been completed production and post-production six months ago. As it is, there’s still no word on the show this month.

Honestly, we should’ve known that Ginny and Georgia season 2 wouldn’t be coming in October because Netflix would’ve most likely announced the release date back in September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But it’s not all bad news. Showrunner Debra J. Fisher recently gave an update on the second season and when we could expect it.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 release updates

On September first, Debra J. Fisher posted a TikTok giving Ginny and Georgia fans an update. In the video, she states that it will take 14 weeks for Netflix to dub Ginny and Georgia into all the non-English speaking languages. She also mentions that with no official word from Netflix, that takes the release date to the end of the year to Netflix. But isn’t it already the end of the year?

Although Fisher didn’t mention the release date for season two of her TV show in her video, she was more forthcoming with a time frame in the comment section. In one comment, one fan asked, “when is it coming out?” and Fisher replied that we should expect to see it within a few months at the most.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Luckiest Girl Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive Release Date, Luckiest Girl Alive cast Luckiest Girl Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive Release Date, Luckiest Girl Alive cast

Entertainment

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ All Soundtracks

The Luckiest Girl Alive streaming on Netflix. Mila Kunis stars in the movie, and she is the same writer as the book. Beyond the...

6 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club Season 2’ Release Updates

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix. Many people have already finished the 10-episode first season and are wondering if there will be...

9 mins ago
Amsterdam, Amsterdam plot, Amsterdam cast, Amsterdam Netflix Amsterdam, Amsterdam plot, Amsterdam cast, Amsterdam Netflix

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Amsterdam’ Online?

The latest comedy mystery movie, Amsterdam, came out in theaters. Will the Christian Bale movie come to Netflix? Where will it stream online? The...

11 mins ago
Bling Empire season 4, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast Bling Empire season 4, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire season 4’ Release Updates

The third season of Bling Empire is now streaming on Netflix, and it didn’t take long for most people to binge-watch the ten episodes....

16 mins ago

Gambling

How to Become Better at Online Gambling: The Best Tips for Player Success

Using the right tips and techniques, you can become better at online gambling and ultimately, be in with a better chance of scooping lucrative...

2 hours ago

Home

The Ultimate Air Conditioning Guide: How to Ensure Your Aircon Unit Won’t Fail You

The aircon is one of the most useful home appliances.

2 hours ago

Entertainment

Another American Pie Film? Everything You Need To Know About The Newest Installment

The fifth film in the franchise has just been announce and you'll never guess who's been chosen to work on it.

3 hours ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

Will There Be Another Season Of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’?

Every Netflix subscriber has most likely heard of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the number one TV series on Netflix. Whether or...

12 hours ago
The Mole, The Mole release date,The Mole netflix, The Mole plot The Mole, The Mole release date,The Mole netflix, The Mole plot

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of ‘The Mole’?

The ABC series The Mole is returning and airing on Friday, October 7. When it first aired, the show took fans through five seasons....

12 hours ago
Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Derry Girls Season 3?

After waiting a few years, Derry Girls season 3 is finally coming to an American audience this Friday, October 7, on Netflix. The hilarious...

12 hours ago
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot

Entertainment

What is new film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone on Netflix about?

Netflix is bringing us new shows to celebrate the spooky season. One new addition is Mr. Harrigans Phone, a movie on Netflix. The movie...

12 hours ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of ‘Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewed by millions of viewers, is coming to Netflix. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes are set...

12 hours ago