‘Ginny and Georgia Season 2’ Release Date

We’ve recently learned the release dates for many Netflix shows set to premiere by the end of 2022. There’s one show we have been waiting on to make a return, and it’s taking longer than expected. Yes, we’re talking about the teenage series Ginny and Georgia. Seriously, where is Ginny and Georgia season 2?

The October new releases list didn’t include Ginny and Georgia season 2. We were hoping for a release this month when the show would have been completed production and post-production six months ago. As it is, there’s still no word on the show this month.

Honestly, we should’ve known that Ginny and Georgia season 2 wouldn’t be coming in October because Netflix would’ve most likely announced the release date back in September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But it’s not all bad news. Showrunner Debra J. Fisher recently gave an update on the second season and when we could expect it.

On September first, Debra J. Fisher posted a TikTok giving Ginny and Georgia fans an update. In the video, she states that it will take 14 weeks for Netflix to dub Ginny and Georgia into all the non-English speaking languages. She also mentions that with no official word from Netflix, that takes the release date to the end of the year to Netflix. But isn’t it already the end of the year?

Although Fisher didn’t mention the release date for season two of her TV show in her video, she was more forthcoming with a time frame in the comment section. In one comment, one fan asked, “when is it coming out?” and Fisher replied that we should expect to see it within a few months at the most.