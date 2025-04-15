Time To Live the Dream Again With Tomodachi Life

It’s time to jump back into the year 2015 when the height of gaming was the Nintendo 3DS. You sat down with your 3DS in hand, ready to create a digital version of yourself in the form of a ‘Mii’ on a game called Tomodachi Life.

Want to relive your childhood and run wild with your imagination as a Mii again? Look no further!

Nintendo recently announced that it would continue its Tomodachi Life series with a brand new game, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, set for release in 2026. Here is everything we know about the anticipated release.

What Is Tomodachi Life?

Nintendo created Tomodachi Life just for the release of the 3DS. The game allows you to create these little characters called Miis, where they would live in an apartment block on an island. The game follows day-to-day interactions with the Mii’s as they build relationships, solve problems, and interact with the player.

Over time, the player can unlock different locations, clothing, food, and things for the Mii’s to have in their apartments. Tomodachi Life is set in real-time, which encourages the player to play at different times of the day and observe different interactions with the Miis.

The best thing about the game was that the player could do whatever their imagination let them. From creating family, friends, celebrities, or even fictional characters, as Miis, the possibilities of the game were endless.

We expect to see a similar play style for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, but with much more excitement!

What Do We Already Know About The Release?

Nintendo will release Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream in 2026, though they haven’t announced an official date yet. The game will launch on their new console, the Nintendo Switch 2, and it will, fortunately, be compatible with the original Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will closely resemble the original Switch. It’s a hybrid console that players can use as a handheld device or dock to play via an external display, using detachable Joy-Con controllers. It will have a larger display screen than the original console, as well as updated Joy-con controllers.

The console will be released on June 5th, 2025, with pre-orders already avaliable through the Nintendo website.

At a glance from the trailer, the Miis seem to have their own houses on the island, instead of living in an apartment block. The usual facilities that were seen in the original game such as clothing stores, a supermarket, a furniture store, and the news building, have thankfully all stayed. There are, however, new facilities, too! Both a pawn shop and a construction shop are set to hit the new game.

The Miis seem to express themselves a lot more, with a larger set of emotions in comparison to the original Miis. From fighting to singing, and even dancing, the Miis in the upcoming release already seem like so much fun.

Creators have seem to have expanded on communal spaces within the game, as the original version only had the theme park, beach, and a cafe. From the trailer, it looks like the Miis now can socialise in parks, sniff flowers, exercise by benches, and, yep, you saw it correctly, break into dance in the middle of a park!

I, personally, cannot wait to control my family and friends as Miis, and see what mischief they get into!

What Do The Fans Think About The Release?

Any player of the original game knows how much fun controlling little Miis, and watching them form relationships, can be. So, of course, fans were estatic to know after ten years later, another game was set to release.

One request from many players is that the creators allow Miis to have same-sex romantic relationships with other Miis. So much has changed since the game was first released, both in-game and in real life. So, please creators, it’s 2025— not everyone is heterosexual, so let your players have gay Miis!

Overall, fans are jumping with excitement, with many shareing their most unhinged experiences on the original Tamodochi Life to celebrate the return of the most iconic game. One player expressed her joy through music, creating a song called ‘It’s Happening’ about the upcoming release.

oh btw this was yesterdays reaction to tomodachi life 2 pic.twitter.com/hCH8Wqdm3s — gracie ⊬ SBR (@wlwkaeya) March 28, 2025

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream is officially Nintendo’s most liked post of all time on X— even surpassing the announcement of the new Nintendo Switch 2. No doubt, this game is going to be huge. I don’t think Nintendo is ready for the millions of copies they’re about to sell.

The Miis are ready for fun-filled chaos, but are you?