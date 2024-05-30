Hacker Ordered to Pay Nintendo 30% of His Salary Says Getting Caught Was a ‘Blessing’

Imagine paying a percentage of your salary for life due to your actions. Well, this guy calls it a blessing. Would you agree? Let’s see why he thinks this.

Gary Bowser was involved in a hacker team called Xecuter.

The group would create mod chips, cartridges, and jailbreaking software for game consoles. Essentially making games free to use with big companies like Nintendo.

Bower maintained two major websites used by the group. He posted news updates and maintained forums. He was also a middleman for developers, who selected beta test updates and reviewed new products.

He was paid $500 a month plus money generated from ads on one of the websites, which he claims ranged from $1,000 to $3,000 monthly.

He left his home country in Canada to live in the Dominican Republic. Bower didn’t think his actions were much of a risk until he was arrested in the US.

Bower was sentenced to 40 months in prison. He was released from prison in March 2023.

Despite his release Bower still owes Nintendo $10 million in restitution as well as a $4.5 million fine. In an attempt to pay off the debt, Bower agreed with Nintendo that the company could take chunks of his salary to pay off the money he owed them.

Bower presently has said he has not been able to find a stable job. He’s been relying on money he saved while in prison, disability payments, and a GoFundMe page.

Bower has said his basic bills, like rent and utilities, are covered with his disability checks, but it may be a struggle food-wise.

He has done freelancing work setting up websites for clients. He said it’s hard to find a ”real job” because his schooling is from the 80s and 90s.

He says a lot of companies are looking for younger people with newer certifications in technology. He says he needs to do some online courses to get more updated papers to match his skills.

Bower admitted he is not likely to pay off the Nintendo debt anytime soon unless he gets a good job or a miracle happens.

Despite everything he claims he is somewhat grateful for being brought to justice.

He claims life is a path of choices, and he made the wrong one, but he says it was a blessing.

He said in the Dominican Republic, he was on a downward spiral when he was arrested. He was drinking too much every day and gaining too much weight.

He found out who his real friends were when he went to jail. He said he had a lot of time in jail to reflect on himself and get better.

Upon his release he returned to Canada and has been able to reconnect with loved ones. He has been able to get his life back on track and wants to get better from here on out.