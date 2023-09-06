Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gaming

Armored Core 6 and Brigador: Similar Stories With Wildly Different Execution

Separated by years of publishing distance and with two vastly different visions, a remarkably similar story is told.

Published

Armored Core 6 cover image
Credit: FromSoftware

Armored Core 6 recently came out, receiving a positive reception. Naturally, I was among those who played it on its release day, and as I did so, an interesting feeling of familiarity washed over me. It wasn’t long until I realized which connection I was making: Armored Core 6’s story is a lot like Brigador’s.

On the surface, there are many obvious similarities, like how you play as a mercenary who drives a bipedal death machine, but slightly below that, there are shared ideas about being a contract killer and what these messed up individuals do to rationalize such a violent state of living. These rationales range from being down on their luck, resorting to violence out of desperation, to enjoying it unashamedly. The most interesting characters come in the middle of that spectrum. Also, there are snippets of information throughout both games that allude to the immorality of the player character’s position.

But What About the Contrast?

But where it becomes more interesting is in the contrast. If you look at both games, you wouldn’t necessarily say that they are similar. And they’re not, in basically every way, except for a few broad mechanical strokes. So, the fact that they resonated with me in similar ways is interesting.

This may have to do with the general gameplay loop, mainly that you go around a level and fight a plethora of enemies, all of which have a more sympathetic position than your own as the character (arguably). So, there are some similarities on more than just the story level.

But what I want to focus on here is the contrast. We’ll address each separately.

Armored Core flying through the air from Armored Core 6
Credit: FromSoftware (Screenshot by August Jones) – Flying through the air in Armored Core 6

A Closer Look at Armored Core 6

Starting with Armored Core 6, the first obvious difference is that the game is 3D and controlled from a typical third-person shooter perspective. Additionally, you have a dash, jump, and a long-range rocket boost. Many of the levels are wastelands. And in the tradition of FromSoftware games, there is usually a boss coming up.

Both games are hard, but Armored Core 6 is hard in a hair-trigger sense, meaning that your reactions matter. Taking advantage of the movement options is a large part of the game as well, like how you take far less damage while flying in the air.

The way you recover story bits is through wreckages in the level, another difference from Brigador. Usually, this gives you info from the perspective of the wreck.

Tank blowing up a wall in Brigador
Credit: Stellar Jockeys (Screenshot by August Jones) – Brigador Explosion

Considering Brigador

With Brigador, your movement options are far more limited, relying instead on stealth and choosing your engagements wisely. The difficulty ramps up as you progress, so this principle becomes increasingly important.

The levels are often vibrant cityscapes with a deliberately ugly cyberpunk tinge, but there are many other types as well. And there are no bosses in Brigador really, just larger and tougher enemies.

A few factors determine the difficulty in Brigador. Mainly your mech and pilot choice. The pilot is essentially a difficulty modifier with some lore attached to it, while the mech has tangible differences depending on what you choose. Speed, toughness, weapon mounts, etc.

And as far as the story goes, the lore is recovered by paying for it. Not literally with real life money, but with the money you earn from doing missions, a sound thematic choice for an ultimately cyberpunk game. This doesn’t just go for the direct story bits either. Everything you purchase in the game has a bit of the setting’s history attached to it.

A bonus similarity is the music in both games; don’t sleep on either.

Tank driving through well-lit city from Brigador.
Credit: Stellar Jockeys (Screenshot by August Jones)

So, What’s the Point of this Comparison?

By showing you these differences, I hope to grow your appreciation for how a shared premise can be taken in wildly different directions. Just by looking at the images above, you can tell that the differences are large, and that’s the point.

You may be able to tell that I am a bit biased towards the side of Brigador as well, since it despairs me that it didn’t get much attention on release, even among other indie games. Armored Core 6 has the obvious advantage of being made by a large studio. So, if you are going to try either of these, I am going to recommend Brigador first.

But the thing is, both of the games are amazing achievements, and the similarities might ultimately be coincidental. So, pick what you want, and your experience will be worthwhile either way.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Amateur futurist. Lover of horror, sci-fi, and all media which involves them. Currently studying English at UNM. In my free time I am indulging in nerdy hobbies like video games, tabletop games, and the usual reading and writing.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Taylor Swift performing in 2009 at Rio de Janeiro. Taylor Swift performing in 2009 at Rio de Janeiro.

Music

Ghent University Introduces Taylor Swift-Inspired Course

Taylor Swift is now on the syllabus with Ghent University introducing, the new Literature (Taylor’s Version) module.

4 hours ago

TV & Film

Is ‘Bottoms’ the Next Quintessential High School Comedy?

The high school comedy genre has given us some of the most iconic movies of all time, and Bottoms is ready, fists raised, to...

5 hours ago

Music

Hip-Hop Turns 50: The Story of East vs. West

The East/West Hip-Hop rivalry will go down as one of the most controversial, yet influential periods in rap history. Why is it so important?...

6 hours ago

Entertainment

‘Theatre Camp’: The comedy that celebrates the theatre community

The New Comedy film for Theatre Kids

1 day ago

Music

What Makes Jon Bellion Pop Music Royalty?

Jon Bellion is a musician from Long Island, New York.

1 day ago
Scott Pilgrim standing next to a pink haired Ramona Flowers, both are holding Red Solo Cups. Scott Pilgrim standing next to a pink haired Ramona Flowers, both are holding Red Solo Cups.

TV & Film

‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’: Cast and Release Date

Over 19 years since its creation, Scott Pilgrim is back with a Netflix anime adaptation.

3 days ago

TV & Film

Imagination, patriarchy is your creation: conservative commentators hit back at Barbie Movie.

Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro’s reaction to the Barbie Movie shows exactly why we need more films like the Barbie movie.

5 days ago
Spiderman shoots webs Spiderman shoots webs

TV & Film

Why Did So Many Movies Bomb This Summer in 2023?

A lot of movies have come and gone this blockbuster season. Some of hit but a lot have missed. Why is that? Read to...

5 days ago
Singer Miley Cyrus sticks her tongue out at camera in 2013, the year of her controversial VMA performance Singer Miley Cyrus sticks her tongue out at camera in 2013, the year of her controversial VMA performance

Music

Here’s Why The 2013 MTV VMAs Will Live in Perpetuity

We are 10 years removed from the iconic 2013 VMAs. How well does the event hold up?

5 days ago

TV & Film

A Breakdown of Kosher Media Amidst the Hollywood Strikes

For those looking to stand in solidarity with the actors and writers, we have created a guide to media still consumable under the strike.

August 30, 2023
An image of three films, The Little Mermaid (2023), Scooby-Doo (2002), and Cinderella (2015). An image of three films, The Little Mermaid (2023), Scooby-Doo (2002), and Cinderella (2015).

TV & Film

The Complicated Conversations and Future of Live Adaptations 

Your favorite animated film or series might get a live adaptation someday. But how does that make you feel?

August 30, 2023

Music

Janet Jackson Showed That Being Pro-LGBTQ+ Is Being Pro-Humanity

The singer-actress is a model of sincere allyship.

August 29, 2023