Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Star Sadie Soverall’s Age, Height, Instagram Handle, And Roles

Published

Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot
Image Credit: Netflix

With her role in the Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga, Sadie Soverall is one of several talented actresses on the show returning for its second season on Friday, September 16. About Alfea, the actress plays the air fairy Beatrix and is one of many students that attend the school.

Beatrix is based on the Trix trio from the original cartoon, so many of the attributes and powers Beatrix has come from all three of those characters combined into one. Beatrix is based on The Winx Club animated show.

Check out information about Sadie Soverall, including her age and social media stats ahead of the show’s return.

Sadie Soverall age and height

Sadie is an English actress, She was born on January 17, 2002, and her star sign is Capricorn. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches and has brown eyes and auburn hair.

Instagram Handel of Sadie Soverall

If you are a fan of the over actress, then you should follow her on Instagram @sadiesoverall. She has more than 380k followers and we foresee that increasing to at least 400k once the next season of Fate: The Winx Saga comes out this Friday.

Roles of Sadie Soverall

Fate the Winx Saga is Sadie’s most substantial and notable role to date. Next, she’ll appear in the British horror/thriller film Little Bone Lodge, which also stars The Sandman’s Joely Richardson.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke plot, Maya Hawke cast Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke plot, Maya Hawke cast

Entertainment

Best Maya Hawke Movies and TV Shows (And Where to Watch Them)

If you haven’t caught the Maya Hawke train yet, consider this your last call because this train is moving very quickly! Her father, Ethan...

2 mins ago
Joe Keery, Joe Keery stranger things Joe Keery, Joe Keery stranger things

Entertainment

Maya Hawke Says She Would ‘Love’ to Do a Spin-off Series with Joe Keery

Stranger Things season 5 is still a long way off, primarily because the final season is still being written. There are plenty of stars...

4 mins ago
Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot

Entertainment

‘Heartbreak High’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s Drama Series?

Heartbreak High is finally streaming on Netflix. It’s a reboot of the popular ‘90s Australian drama series of the same name. Like the original...

5 mins ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Netflix just released the first look at an upcoming family comedy starring Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The father and the...

5 mins ago
Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams Bio, Instagram, Role, And More

Good news for the fans of Austin Abrams, as the actor is about to star as Max in the Netflix film, Do Revenge. Austin...

18 hours ago
Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot

Entertainment

The CW’s ‘Family Law’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

The series Family Law starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber as a father-daughter duo is a part of the network’s acquisition roster. Staite stars...

18 hours ago
Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Maia Reficco’s Bio, Instagram, Other Roles, And More

Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plays the popular high school teen Montana in this upcoming teen comedy film Do Revenge. The...

18 hours ago
ELIO, ELIO release date, ELIO plot ELIO, ELIO release date, ELIO plot

Entertainment

Pixar Announce New Sci-Fi Movie ‘Elio’ For 2024

Pixar has declared their upcoming galaxy-filled project—ELIO. There is not much information available regarding this upcoming release. But based on the impressive cast list...

18 hours ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

When is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

When will the episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 be release on Netflix? The wait is almost over. Fans have waited for...

18 hours ago
End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot

Entertainment

Will ‘End of the Road’ Get a Sequel?

Netflix mainly releases sequels to action movies like Extraction or Red Notice. Both of these titles were successful with audiences, even if not so...

18 hours ago
Vanessa Villela wedding, Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardey, Nick Vanessa Villela wedding, Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardey, Nick

Entertainment

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy in San Diego

On September 3, at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. “Selling Sunset” star Vanessa Villela wed Nick Hardy in a “magical and...

18 hours ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Where is Lori Vallow’s Son Colby Ryan Now?

Netflix’s newest docuseries is a three-episode true crime series. Sins of Our Mother tells the story of Lori Vallow and the disappearance of her...

18 hours ago