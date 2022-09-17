Connect with us

Fate: The Winx Saga Star Paulina Chávez Height, Instagram, Age, Roles, and More

Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is about to make its way to Netflix. Fans will soon be returned to the Otherworld, where fairies and other magical beings exist. One of the new characters we’ll see this season is Flora, played by Paulina Chávez. Fans might want to know more about her before watching the show.

Paulina was born on May 22nd, 2002, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Paulina was also reportedly born in El Paso, Texas, and she moved to San Antonio at a young age.

Paulina’s height is around 5 feet 5 inches, and she has brown hair with pretty brown eyes.

Paulina’s Instagram account is @paulinafchavez. She has about 163k followers and 39 posts on her install account. Paulina’s follower count increases daily. However, it’s supposed to increase a lot once everyone sees her take on the role of Flora in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

She has been on multiple projects throughout her career.

A few of them are listed below:-

Day 5 (2016)
Zinnia (Short – 2016)
Vicious Cycle (Short – 2018)
Scandal Made Me Famous (TV documentary – 2018)
Colossal Youth (2018)
Li’l Mayne and the Knuckleheads (2019)
Teenage Girl: Valerie’s Holiday (2019)
Padre Pio (2019)
Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event (2020)
Feliz NaviDAD (2020)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (2020)
Fate: The Winx Saga (2022)
Mustang Miracle

For more updates regarding this show, keep an eye on our website.

