‘Falling for Christmas’ Complete Cast

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

The massively talented actress Lindsay Lohan has undoubtedly been missed, and she has returned to the streaming service in the upcoming film, Falling for Christmas.

The movie will make its Netflix debut on Thursday, November 10th. It is directed by Janeen Damian, who is also an executive producer of this movie. Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver are the screenwriters, while Michael Damian and Brad Krevory serve in producing roles. Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Jimmy Townsend, David Wulf, and Amanda Phillips are involved as EPs on the project.

Here is the list of cast members:-

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra Belmont
Chord Overstreet as Jake
George Young as Tad
Jack Wagner as Beauregard Belmont
Olivia Perez as Avy
Chase Ramsey as Terry Carver
Sean J. Dillingham as Ralph
Antonio D. Charity as Sheriff Borden.

Falling for Christmas introduces us to Sierra Belmont. She is a spoiled and wealthy hotel heiress who has gotten engaged. However, Sierra gets into a skiing accident as soon as she says yes, making her forget everything, including her name. Lost and clueless about where to go, a “handsome, blue-collar” lodge owner, Jake (Overstreet), offers her to come in and stay with him and his “precocious” daughter, according to Netflix. This all occurs with Christmas as the backdrop. Will we see the holiday spirit create some romantic sparks between the two?

