‘Falling For Christmas’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Significantly, one of the most talented actresses, Lindsay Lohan, has dominated the Hollywood scene for about ten years. I am sure many people can recall her childhood and adolescent days when she was always considered a star in American films. Highly successful, she has been able to play in several productions, such as The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, to name a few. Now ten years later, after a hiatus from acting, she is heading back into the industry with a new production called Falling for Christmas upcoming on Netflix.

I miss seeing her on my screens! The movies mentioned above are my favourites. It’s a shame that the talented actress went through so many personal struggles.

Emma Roberts overcame her struggles but is again ready to show her talent. The star signed a contract with Netflix, which is producing two films; one called Irish Wish.

Falling for Christmas is directed by Janeen Damian and co-written by Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian.

Netflix has confirmed that the Lindsay Lohan film will be released on November 10, 2022.

The Cast of Falling for Christmas

Here’s the full cast list for the film:

Sean J. Dillingham

Antonio D. Charity

Olivia Perez

Chase Ramsey

George Young

Jack Wagner

Lindsay Lohan

Chord Overstreet