Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Cast: Who’s in the Latest Instalment of the Evil Dead Franchise?

Avatar photo

Published

Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates
Image Credit: Ghost House Pictures

Evil Dead Rise is the newest instalment in the Evil Dead film franchise.

Evil Dead Rise tells the story of two sisters reuniting after an extended time apart. But before they can repair their relationship, they come across the Necronomicon, a powerful book that, unfortunately, corrupts the mind of one of the sisters. It’s only a matter of time before the possessed sister poses a threat to herself or her loved ones, leaving the others with no choice but to figure out a way to defeat the evil or die trying.

The Cast of Evil Dead Rise

Alyssa Sutherland plays the role of Ellie, the sister seemingly tainted by the Necronomicon, while Lily Sullivan will play Beth, Ellie’s sister.

Alongside Sullivan and Sutherland are Gabrielle Echols, Jayden Daniel, Morgan Davies, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, Nell Fisher, Tai Wano, and Clickbait actress Mia Challis.

The film comes from the minds of directors Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi. The longtime friends are working together relentlessly to give us a spectacular movie, which may explain why we won’t see Evil Dead Rise until April 21, 2023. Even so, we’re sure it’ll be worth the wait!

Stay tuned with Trillmag for more updates regarding Evil Dead Rise, such as a streaming release date, official synopsis, and trailer.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

God Forbid, God Forbid plot, God Forbid cast, God Forbid review God Forbid, God Forbid plot, God Forbid cast, God Forbid review

Entertainment

‘God Forbid’: Hulu’s Documentary About a Sex Scandal That Rocked a Presidential Election

Hulu‘s new documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty, is an incredible true story that’s hard to believe! God Forbid...

4 mins ago
See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast

Entertainment

‘See How They Run’: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

In September, Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan’s movie See How They Run made its theatrical debut in the U.S. This movie was directed by...

8 mins ago
The Eternal Daughter, The Eternal Daughter cast, The Eternal Daughter plot The Eternal Daughter, The Eternal Daughter cast, The Eternal Daughter plot

Entertainment

‘The Eternal Daughter’: Tilda Swinton is Her Own Mother in A24’s Haunted Motel Thriller

A24 has returned again with a new movie that viewers won’t want to miss – The Eternal Daughter. The Eternal Daughter centres around a...

13 mins ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Release Time, Plot, Official Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Enola Holmes arrived on Netflix in 2020. Fans will not need to wait much longer for the sequel as the movie is supposed to...

19 mins ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

When Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Come to Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 was confirmed after two months of season 3. When will we watch The Umbrella Academy season 4 episodes on...

18 hours ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Release Date, Full Cast List, and Everything Else You Need to Know

November 4 is approaching, and you know what that means. Enola Holmes 2 is coming on November 4, Fans of Millie Bobby Brown have...

18 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Synopsis, Cast, Episode Count and More

Last year, when NBC cancelled Manifest, it seemed like the show would join a long list of shows to have gone out with so...

18 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Marie Elizabeth Spannhake Case: Where are Cameron and Janice Hooker Now?

The 19-year-old Marie Elizabeth had just relocated to Chico, California, with her fiancé a couple of months before she went missing. Her disappearance is...

19 hours ago
Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates

Entertainment

‘Evil Dead Rise’: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

You will be excited to know that the iconic Evil Dead franchise is getting another instalment! Are you ready!? Evil Dead Rise is coming...

19 hours ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

When is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Coming to HBO Max?

Don’t Worry Darling was released on September 23, 2022. and exceeded the expectations of many audiences, as the 2022 title explored the horrors that...

19 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2 Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2

Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Release Update: Will Will the New Series Hit Netflix?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is bringing us new interns and a bit of a reboot. When will season 19’s episodes come on Netflix? Is...

19 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Abdul Khan and Rabia Khalid Case: What Happened to Aziz?

Yesterday, Netflix released the final three episodes of Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, that explore multiple suspicious deaths and disappearances. The last episode, “Abducted by...

22 hours ago